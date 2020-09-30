Celebs were keeping busy this week, from designer Caleb Flowers launching a creative curation inspired by HBO’s new series We Are Who We Are, to Emily Ratajkowski taking her dog for a walk in NYC, to Rori Sassoon releasing a new episode of her “Let’s Get Raw With Rori” podcast with David Charvet. Read on to find out more of what the stars have been up to!

— Designer Caleb Flowers launched WE ARE WHO WE ARE X BIGDATA(TM), a creative curation inspired by the themes of the new HBO series We Are Who We Are, starring Chloë Sevigny and Kid Cudi. The stars also contributed to the project filled with gigabytes of original imagery, video, music and other digital ephemera through a zine-like format.

— Paris Hilton showed off products by Finn, a new pet wellness brand that combines scientific rigor, clean ingredients and the standards of today’s modern wellness movement for a fresh take on pet wellness on Instagram.

— Hailey Baldwin (née Bieber) wore Richer Poorer’s “I am a voter” collab t-shirt while out in L.A.

— Hilary Duff shared a selfie on Instagram using her Sonix Goldie iPhone case.

— David and Jackie Siegel attended The Victoria’s Voice Foundation’s Save Our Kids Event, a roundtable forum on addiction, in Orlando, Florida.

— Farrah Abraham celebrated celebrity publicist Johnny Donovan’s birthday at celebrity plastic surgeon Dr. Michael Obeng’s Bel Air estate presented by Helen Hoey of Bravo’s Below Deck.

— Indya Moore wore a custom DKNY Sweatshirt from the brand’s Fall 2020 #DKNYSTATEOFMIND Campaign while out and about in NYC.

— Carole Mac, host and executive producer of Wine4Food, filmed an episode of #WhatsInMyFridge with NFL alum, entrepreneur and podcast host Nolan Caroll available soon.

— Annie Lawless hosted a virtual preview for a look at her latest beauty collection, The Baby One, in partnership with Every Mother Counts on Zoom.

— Kourtney Kardashian showed off her black, micro French manicure on Instagram by celebrity nail artist Kim Truoung, aka Kim Kim Nails created with Peacci’s Jet Black from The Gel Bottle.

— Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn wore a Renaissance print dress by PrettyLittleThing while hosting a socially distanced brunch at Boa Steakhouse in West Hollywood.

— Elaine Welteroth headlined obé’ fitness’ First Digital Retreat where Ali Fedotowsky, Connor Saeli and Mike Johnson made appearances throughout the day filled with workout classes and more.

— Addison Rae posed for a selfie in a white, satin longline bralette from Beverly Hills Lingerie on Instagram.

— Rori Sassoon released a new episode of her “Let’s Get Raw With Rori” podcast with David Charvet where they discussed all things relationships, divorce, dating and more.

— Lexy Panterra released her “Hot Girl” music video exclusively on Only Fans after becoming the first artist to ever drop a video on the platform with her single, “Patron.”

— Brazilian beauty brand Natura hosted a virtual conversation with Natura’s Chief Brand Officer of International Innovation & Sustainability, Andrea Alvares and eco-ally Sophia Li in celebration of Climate Week.

— Bess + Color hosted a virtual fall manicure event to celebrate their latest color offerings inspired by Wes Anderson films. For every social share during the event, $3 was donated to savethechildren.org

— Emily Ratajkowski wore KREWE sunglasses while walking her dog in NYC with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.