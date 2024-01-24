Calista Flockhart and Harrison Ford are going strong.

Flockhart, 59, opened up about her relationship with Ford, 81, while attending the Feud: Capote vs. The Swans premiere in New York City on Tuesday, January 23. On the red carpet, she gushed to People that Ford supports her in “so many ways.”

“He supports me a lot,” she said, adding, “It’s a mutual thing.”

Although Ford did not attend the event, Flockhart still commanded attention on her own. She rocked a Zuhair Murad gown, featuring a black plunging top and chevron-patterned skirt. She elevated her look with diamond jewelry and soft glam.

Flockhart isn’t the only one who’s been swooning over her relationship. At the Critics Choice Awards earlier this month, Ford praised his wife while accepting the Lifetime Achievement Award.

“I want to thank my lovely wife, Calista Flockhart, who supports me when I need a lot of support,” he said through tears, adding, “And I need a lot of support.”

That night, Ford and Flockhart beamed on the red carpet while holding hands and posing together.

The Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny actor looked dapper in a black tuxedo jacket, a white button-down shirt and a dark bowtie. Flockhart, for her part, rocked a floral Giorgio Armani Privé gown featuring a fitted bodice and skirt as well as an oversized bow at her hip. She accessorized with sheer black gloves and pointed toe heels.

The lovebirds met in 2002 while attending the Golden Globes and shortly after started dating. They tied the knot in 2010 during a ceremony at the governor’s mansion in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Ford later adopted Flockhart’s son Liam, now 22. (Ford also shares sons Benjamin, 57, and Willard, 54, with his first wife, Mary Marquardt. He is also the father of son Malcolm, 36, and daughter Georgia, 33, whom she shares with his second wife, Melissa Mathison.)

Although the couple keep their relationship private, they’ve attended a number of red carpet events together through the years.

In 2015, the duo held hands while attending the Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens premiere, in which Ford reprised his role as Han Solo for the first time since 1983’s Return of the Jedi.

In 2018, the pair adorably wrapped their arms around each other and posed at the 10th Annual Governors Awards. For their date night, Ford rocked a classy tuxedo while Flockhart stunned in a black dress finished with sheer sleeves and delicate floral embroidery.