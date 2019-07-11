Sharing his pain. Cameron Boyce’s father, Victor Boyce, shared a sweet photo of the late Disney Channel star on Instagram on Wednesday, July 10, with a heartbreaking message.

“My son. Just hours before he was snatched from our lives. I miss him terribly,” the cyclist penned alongside a snap of Cameron, who died at age 20 on Saturday, July 6. “I hope that no one ever has to feel the agony I’m feeling but no one is immune to tragedy.”

Victor also took the opportunity to share his gratitude to those who have sent well-wishes. “The outpouring of love and support our family continues to receive is so beautiful and appreciated,” he wrote. “Thank you all for helping us through our worst possible situation.”

Fans and celebrities took to the comments section of Victor’s post to send some words of comfort.

“I love you and your whole family so much and forever,” Cameron’s Descendants costar Dove Cameron wrote. “There was life before this, and now life after this. My thoughts have not left you and they will stay with you.”

Kenny Ortega, who directed Cameron in three Descendants films, commented: “Hey Victor, Cameron is our Forever Boy. We will carry his goodness forward with us every day of our lives. Look up, he is there! You are not alone.”

Us Weekly confirmed that Cameron died at his home in North Hollywood on Saturday, and days later, his dad and his mom, Libby, spoke out about his untimely death.

“There are no words to describe how moved we are by the tremendous outpouring of love and support from our family, friends, and the world,” the late actor’s parents said. “Thank you, everyone, for encircling us with your love and respect of Cameron and concern for our family.”

The Boyces continued: “He was the very definition of human kindness, and a light that will forever shine as his spirit lives on in all who knew and loved him. He was the rock of our family and he always had a positive, heartwarming, insightful and caring outlook on everything and everyone.”

Earlier on Wednesday, a spokesperson for the family told Us that “Cameron’s tragic passing was due to a seizure as a result of an ongoing medical condition, and that condition was epilepsy.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!