Broken-hearted. Disney star Cameron Boyce’s parents, Libby and Victor Boyce, are speaking out about the death of their 20-year-old son after his sudden passing.

“There are no words to describe how moved we are by the tremendous outpouring of love and support from our family, friends, and the world,” the pair began in a lengthy statement to Us Weekly. “Thank you, everyone, for encircling us with your love and respect of Cameron and concern for our family.”

The Boyces went on to remember their son as a sweet yet strong young man that held their family together. “He was the very definition of human kindness, and a light that will forever shine as his spirit lives on in all who knew and loved him,” the statement read. “He was the rock of our family and he always had a positive, heartwarming, insightful and caring outlook on everything and everyone.”

The Descendants star died at the age of 20 on Saturday, July 6.

“Cameron’s tragic passing was due to a seizure as a result of an ongoing medical condition, and that condition was epilepsy,” a family spokesperson told Us on Wednesday, July 10.

Epilepsy is the fourth most common neurological disorder in the U.S. according to the Epilepsy Foundation. Those living with the condition are prone to suffer “recurrent, unprovoked seizures,” the cause of which is often unknown.

Authorities were called to the actor’s Hollywood home after he was found unresponsive on Saturday.

His death was announced by his family with a statement to Us on Saturday: “It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron,” a spokesperson said at the time. “The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him.”

One day later, Victor, 57, thanked fans for their well-wishes. “I’m overwhelmed with the love and support our family has received,” he wrote via Twitter. “It really does help to ease the pain of this nightmare I can’t wake up from. I can’t thank you guys enough.”

Though Cameron’s father and mother are still mourning the loss of their son, they told Us in their latest statement that they will strive to pay tribute to his memory.

“The pain we have endured and are continuing to endure is indescribable, but we are making every effort to move forward and ensure that Cameron’s legacy and all that he stood for is honored,” they said. “He was and is, so cherished and we will hold him in our hearts forever. He is our shooting star.”

The duo also ask for privacy as they grieve and “make arrangements for his funeral — which in and of itself, is agonizing,” they said.

Cameron’s Descendants costars, including lead Dove Cameron, are also feeling the sting of his loss.

Dove, 23, released an emotional Instagram video on Tuesday, July 9. “Cameron was one of my favorite people alive in the world, though I know that’s not unique to me. Cameron was magic. An earth angel,” she said in the clip. “Over the last six years, since he was only 14, Cameron talked me down from countless ledges, got me through eating disorders, helped me out of a dark relationship and through endless breakdowns. … Cameron was the ultimate example of a human being.”

