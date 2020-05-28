Always in her heart. Cameron Boyce’s mom, Libby Boyce, paid tribute to her late son with an emotional video on what would have been his 21st birthday.

“Everybody, I’m just reading all the notes on The Cameron Boyce Foundation page of all of the comments with the donations and I am just really blown away — really blown away by all the amazing comments and how many people loved Cameron,” Libby said, struggling to fight back tears in a heartbreaking Instagram post on Thursday, May 28. “You know, I just really wanted to say thank you and it’s so appreciated and we really will be doing amazing things so his death is not in vain. Thank you.”

Us Weekly confirmed in July 2019 that Cameron passed away at the age of 20. “It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron,” his family said in a statement at the time. “He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated. The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him.”

Though his loved ones were “utterly heartbroken” by their unexpected loss, they’ve worked hard to keep the Descendants actor’s memory alive through their charitable foundation. The organization, established just weeks after Cameron’s death, was set up to provide “creative outlets as alternatives to violence and negativity” while also raising awareness for epilepsy patients. To celebrate the late actor’s birthday, his devoted fans helped the charity raise nearly $50,000.

In his final interview before his untimely death, the Disney Channel star opened up about his passion for giving back and creating positive change.

“It’s the greatest way to fulfill yourself,” he told Haute Living in May 2019. “Every time I talk to someone who shares that similar passion, we talk about how there aren’t many feelings more euphoric. Changing someone else’s life positively changes yours for the better as well.”

One year later, Cameron’s family and friends used his birthday as a way to honor his dedication to generosity.

“Help us celebrate what would have been Cameron’s 21st birthday in a meaningful way,” Jessie costar Skai Jackson wrote via Instagram on Thursday. “Cameron always chose to be charitable on his birthday and would be so touched that proceeds from this birthday fundraiser will go towards two causes close to his heart: ending gun violence and curing epilepsy.”