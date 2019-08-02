



Cameron Boyce left a lasting mark on the Descendants franchise before his tragic death at age 20 in July.

The actor played sweet and spunky Carlos, the son of Cruella De Vil, in 2015’s Descendants and its 2017 follow-up, Descendants 2. He will reprise his role for a final time in Descendants 3, when the last film in the series premieres on Friday, August 2.

Boyce’s warmth and humor in the Disney Channel movies were only surpassed by his ability to steal the show in any musical number.

The Jessie alum starred alongside Dove Cameron (Mal), Sofia Carson (Evie), Booboo Stewart (Jay) and Mitchell Hope (Ben).

Boyce died at his North Hollywood home on July 6. The L.A. Coroner deemed the cause to be “sudden unexpected death in epilepsy,” which was certified as “natural.”

Cameron, 23, detailed her reaction to her costar’s death in a Seventeen magazine interview published on Wednesday, July 31. “I immediately phoned Booboo, who had already called me twice. We just sobbed without speaking,” she recalled. “If there was a word stronger than devastated that could describe the depth of pain that I was feeling, I would use it.”

The Descendants cast has looked to each other for support as they grieve their friend. “Me, Booboo, Cam and Sofia still have our core 4 group chat active and open, as we have for 5 years,” the actress noted. “It’s hard when there are no adequate words to express the pain we are all feeling, but the usual text is ‘love you.’ Or ‘are you eating?’ Or ‘how are we all today?’ I think something like this horrible loss makes you realize how important you are all to each other. I am grateful for my chosen family at a time like this.”

Descendants 3 premieres on Disney Channel Friday, August 2, at 8 p.m. ET.

