



Cameron Boyce’s parents are speaking out. Libby and Victor Boyce sat down with Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts and opened up about the last evening they spent with their son before his untimely death.

“The night he passed away, we were out to dinner with him just hours before. It was a completely normal, beautiful family night out to dinner,” Victor told Roberts in an interview on Wednesday, August 14, while holding his wife’s hand. “There was no indication that anything was wrong. I mean, there was no way to know in hours my son would be dead. Like, it was just staggeringly crazy and horrible. And we were texting that night.”

Us Weekly confirmed in July that Cameron had died at age 20 “in his sleep due to a seizure,” which was a result of his ongoing battle with epilepsy. During their interview with GMA, Libby shared that the late Jessie actor did “not want” his medical condition to “define him.”

“It didn’t define him,” Victor said. “He wasn’t scared. He never complained about anything.”

Libby added: “He loved life. He was kind of in a place — for me this is the hardest thing — he was in a place where he was truly happy. I mean, Cameron was always happy, never a negative thing came out of his mouth, but he was really just finding his groove.”

As for the Disney Channel alum’s charity work, Libby said he was just “really getting into what he wanted to do with his voice,” which is what Cameron’s parents had always encouraged him to do.

Cameron was best known for his work on the sitcom Jessie, in which he starred as Luke Ross from 2011 to 2015, as well as his role of Carlos in the Descendants films. The Thirst Project advocate also graced the big screen as Adam Sandler and Salma Hayek’s son in Grown Ups and Grown Ups 2.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!