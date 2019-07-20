Cameron Boyce’s mother, Libby Boyce, posted a heartfelt tribute to her late son two weeks after his death.

Libby shared a black-and-white photo of herself and the Disney Channel star via Instagram on Saturday, July 20. “He is my compass,” she wrote, adding a heart emoji.

Cameron died on July 6 at age 20 after the Jessie alum was found unresponsive in his North Hollywood home. His family later confirmed that he suffered from epilepsy and his “tragic passing was due to a seizure.”

The Descendants star’s father, Victor Boyce, and Libby spoke out about their son’s death days after the tragedy. “There are no words to describe how moved we are by the tremendous outpouring of love and support from our family, friends, and the world,” they said in a joint statement to Us Weekly. “Thank you, everyone, for encircling us with your love and respect of Cameron and concern for our family.”

The pair praised Cameron’s generosity and adoration for his family. “He was the very definition of human kindness, and a light that will forever shine as his spirit lives on in all who knew and loved him,” the statement read. “He was the rock of our family and he always had a positive, heartwarming, insightful and caring outlook on everything and everyone.”

Victor, for his part, grieved the Grown Ups star on July 10. “I miss him terribly,” he wrote via Instagram. “I hope no one ever has to feel the agony I’m feeling but no one is immune to tragedy.”

Cameron’s sister, Maya Boyce, expressed her thankfulness for the time she had with her brother. “Yes, he died. Yes, I’m sad. I’m also happy. And grateful,” she captioned a July 11 Instagram post. “I was with him hours before he died. It was normal and fun. We said, ‘I love you.’ He was happy. I spent 17 years knowing what it was like to be loved by Cameron Boyce. That is the most beautiful gift I have ever received.”

The family launched The Cameron Boyce Foundation on Monday, July 15. His former costars Debby Ryan, Dove Cameron and Sofia Carson were among the celebrities who encouraged fans to donate in honor of the late actor.

