Cameron Boyce’s sister, Maya Boyce, spoke out for the first time since the Disney Channel star’s death, recalling the last hours they spent together.

“Yes, he died. Yes, I’m sad. I’m also happy. And grateful,” the 17-year-old wrote via Instagram on Thursday, July 11, alongside photos of Cameron. “I was with him hours before he died. It was normal and fun. We said, ‘I love you.’ He was happy. I spent 17 years knowing what it was like to be loved by Cameron Boyce. That is the most beautiful gift I have ever received.”

Maya lauded the Descendants star’s many accomplishments and kind nature in her post. “Cameron was my best friend. He is someone I will always idolize. His smile could light up a room, unlike anyone else’s. He was perfect,” she continued. “He always said that if you have a voice, you have a privilege of using that voice for change, and he did not take that idea lightly. He understood his responsibility as someone so many kids would look up to.”

She added: “Cameron always went out of his way to be giving and kind. He did more with his 20 years of life, than most people ever could with 100 years. He was actively charitable. He traveled the world. He made creativity and art his life’s mission, and he encouraged others to do the same.”

Maya told followers that the Jessie alum would want his fans and loved ones to carry on. “Of course, I am devastated. I will be for the rest of my life,” she wrote. “But what I’m holding onto, and what I encourage you to hold onto as well, is the memory of his endless optimism. He was sunlight wearing shoes. I can confidently say, he wants us to celebrate, grow, and persevere.”

Cameron was found dead at his North Hollywood home on Saturday, July 6. The 20-year-old’s family later confirmed that he suffered from epilepsy prior to his death. “Cameron’s tragic passing was due to a seizure as a result of an ongoing medical condition, and that condition was epilepsy,” a spokesperson told Us Weekly in a statement. “We are still trying to navigate our way through this extremely heart-wrenching time, and continue to ask for privacy so that the family and all who knew and loved him can grieve his loss and make arrangements for his funeral — which, in and of itself, is agonizing.”

The actor’s father, Victor Boyce, paid tribute to him on Wednesday, July 10. “My son. Just hours before he was snatched from our lives. I miss him terribly,” he wrote on Instagram. “I hope that no one ever has to feel the agony I’m feeling but no one is immune to tragedy. The outpouring of love and support our family continues to receive is so beautiful and appreciated. Thank you all for helping us through our worst possible situation.”

