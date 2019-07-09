Cameron-Boyce’s-Roommates-Speak-Out-After-His-Sudden-Death

Cameron Boyce’s roommates Karan Brar and Sophie Reynolds have spoken out about the actor’s Saturday, July 6, death.

“You were the greatest thing to have ever happened to me. i love you so much cam. wish i had more to say right now but i don’t think words will come for a while,” Brar wrote alongside a sweet photo of Boyce at the beach on Tuesday, July 9, via Twitter. “Thank you to everyone who sent such kind words my way. know i haven’t been responding but it truly means a lot.”

Reynolds also shared a heartfelt tribute on Tuesday.

“My family. my person. my heart,” she wrote on Instagram. “Maybe someday I’ll be able to put everything cam was into words, but right now it just hurts a little too much. Please, hug everyone you love. I wish I could.”

Based on their Instagram activity, the three actors appear to have moved in together in mid-May. On May 14, Boyce posted a photo of the trio sitting on the floor in an empty apartment. “Now that we’re officially roommates, I am officially Schmidt,” he wrote in the caption, referencing Max Greenfield’s New Girl character.

Brar, who played Boyce’s brother on the Disney Channel series Jessie, posted another pic of the group that same day. “Oh and btw we’re roommates now,” he wrote in his caption.

On May 28, Brar uploaded a touching Instagram post in honor of Boyce’s 20th birthday. “I love you,” he wrote, captioning a photo of the Descendants star with a plate of pancakes decorated with a birthday candle.

“You’re the greatest brother I could’ve ever asked for, and I will forever feel lucky to have you in my life,” Brar added. “Happy birthday. That’s all. (Think you can tell Cam’s better at sappy posts than I am.)”

Boyce and Brar costarred in all four seasons of Jessie, and Boyce and Reynolds played friends in both seasons of the Disney XD comedy Gamer’s Guide to Pretty Much Everything.

Other celebs who have commented on Boyce’s passing include Zendaya, Adam Sandler and Charles Esten.

Boyce died on Saturday “due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated,” a spokesperson told Us Weekly in a statement.

“The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him,” the statement read.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!