For Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden, becoming parents to daughter Raddix has been something they’ve been dreaming about for a long time.

After tying the knot in 2015, the couple spent years trying to start a family before finally welcoming the baby girl via surrogate on December 30, a source close to Diaz exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “They went through so much to get to this point,” says the source. “Cameron feels like this baby is truly a miracle.”

A source previously revealed to Us that the actress, 47, and the Good Charlotte rocker, 40, had been trying for a baby by IVF, acupuncture and supplements. “It just hasn’t worked out yet. … They don’t know exactly what it will look like, whether it will be natural or through adoption or surrogacy, but they aren’t giving up. It’s been a roller coaster of emotions, yet they still believe there will be a happy ending.”

But now, the first-time parents are on cloud nine as they get little Raddix settled in at their Beverly Hills pad and adjust to the first few weeks of life at home with a newborn. “It’s been like a magical whirlwind,” another insider reveals, adding that Madden has been “waiting on Cam hand and foot, which is really sweet to see.”

As they endure sleepless nights and round-the-clock feedings, they can’t stop marveling at their precious baby girl. “They just can’t believe their little miracle is finally here,” says the insider. “They’ve spent the last five years hoping for this, and it surpassed all of their expectations.”

