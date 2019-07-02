Showing support. As several music heavyweights continue to take sides in Taylor Swift’s explosive feud with Scooter Braun, the “ME!” singer’s pal Camila Cabello sided with her former tour mate.

Cabello, 22, opened up about the beef in a tweet on Tuesday, July 2. While the “Señorita” singer didn’t directly reference Swift, she did give her opinion on artists being able to own their master recordings.

“I don’t know a lot about what’s going on but I will say I really believe artists should own their own life’s work,” she tweeted, adding a broken heart emoji to the statement.

The Fifth Harmony alum has been a devoted friend and fan of the “Shake It Off” songstress, 29, over the years. Cabello was the opener for Swift’s Reputation Stadium Tour in May 2018, and later spoke about the musical pals’ friendship in an interview for Cosmopolitan’s May 2018 issue.

“We met like four years ago at the VMAs,” Cabello began. “I went up to her and Lorde, and I was like, ‘I just want to say that I really look up to you guys.’ We’ve been friends ever since … I love her.”

Swift is currently in the spotlight after publicizing her issues with Braun, 38, after he acquired her former record company, Big Machine Label Group, on Sunday, June 30. The Grammy winner detailed in a Tumblr post how she “pleaded for a chance to own my work” under BMLG before exiting for Universal Music Group in November 2018. However, she claimed that Braun’s purchase of the label that retains her master recordings caused her to reflect on the alleged “incessant, manipulative bullying I’ve received at his hands for years.”

“When I left my masters in Scott’s [Scott Borchetta, CEO of BMLG] hands, I made peace with the fact that eventually he would sell them. Never in my worst nightmares did I imagine the buyer would be Scooter [Braun],” she wrote at the time. “Any time Scott Borchetta has heard the words ‘Scooter Braun’ escape my lips, it was when I was either crying or trying not to. He knew what he was doing; they both did. Controlling a woman who didn’t want to be associated with them.”

Cabello isn’t the only high-profile name to have sided with the “Delicate” singer throughout the drama. Toddrick Hall shared his support for the Cats star over a series of tweets. Hall, 34, referred to Braun as “an evil person” on Sunday while noting how he hopes his “friend’s music will fall into the hands of a better human.”

Cher tweeted on Monday, July 1, that she “Can Relate 2 Having Millions Stolen, A FEW TIMES.” Mandy Teefey, the mother of Swift’s best friend Selena Gomez, also expressed via Instagram on Monday how she could not “understand the pleasure of power plays to simply hurt people.”

Braun, meanwhile, has also had his share of backers. Justin Bieber, a longtime client, apologized to Swift on Instagram on Sunday, but he also suggested her Tumblr update was “crossing a line” and appeared to be a way “to get sympathy.” Demi Lovato, who signed with Braun in May, wrote in her Instagram Stories on Sunday: “I have dealt with bad people in this industry and Scooter is not one of them.”

