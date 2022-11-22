Ho Ho … Haha! Camila Cabello is aware she’s being trolled for her pronunciation of the word “Christmas” — and she’s here to join in on the joke.

In a video posted via TikTok on Tuesday, November 22, Cabello, 25, hilariously responded to the criticism of the way she sang the word “Christmas” during a 2021 performance for PBS’ holiday special, Performance at the White House: Spirit of the Season.

In the clip, the “Havana” singer can be seen sitting down as a vocal coach with her past self, trying to correct her pronunciation.

“Yeah so I hear you’re recording a new Christmas cover, that’s really exciting. OK, so we’re just going to practice some phrasing, so repeat after me,” the new Cabello says before demonstrating how to sing the word “Christmas” correctly.

Past Cabello, however, croons, “I’ll be home for Quismois.”

After a few more failed attempts, the vocal coach gives up. It’s gonna be great,” she shrugs. The hilarious video is captioned, “Me before recording my version of I’ll be home for christmas (quismois).”

Fans quickly flocked to the comment section to applaud the Cuba native for her sense of humor. “WE LOVE A CELEBRITY THAT CAN TAKE A JOKE,” one said, while another wrote, “I LOVE YOU SO MUCH QUISMOIS QUEEN.”

Following her performance last year, the “Bam Bam” singer told PBS about singing a mariachi rendition of “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” at the White House with her dad, Alejandro, in attendance.

“My mom is a Cuban immigrant, my dad emigrated to the United States from Mexico and recently also became a citizen,” she explained. “The fact that I’m able to pay tribute to my heritage and represent Latinos and also have my dad be sharing this moment with me it’s kind of, like, a crazy moment. The fact that we’re an immigrant family and we’re at the White House is really special and really cool.”

Cabello also made headlines for her holiday cheer in 2020 when she and ex Shawn Mendes gifted fans with a music video for their collab of the holiday classic “The Christmas Song.”

The intimate video featured clips from the two musicians spending time at home during quarantine and show the couple — who began dating in 2019 before calling it quits in November 2021 — dancing under Christmas lights, donning matching sweaters and playing with their dog.

“Merry christmas to you and yours 🖤 #TheChristmasSong video out now,” Cabello tweeted at the time. “Shot by us, directed by Tarzan from our quarantine bubble. @ShawnMendes Every stream supports those in need through @feedingamerica.”