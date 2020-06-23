Sticking together. Camila Mendes supported Riverdale costars Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart, Vanessa Morgan and KJ Apa after anonymous Twitter users made sexual assault and harassment allegations against them.

“It’s incredibly destructive to falsely accuse people of sexual assault,” Mendes, 25, wrote via her Instagram Story on Monday, June 22, after retweeting Sprouse, 27, and Reinhart’s responses to the claims. “Whatever point this person was trying to make about how quickly people believe what they read, it was not worth damaging the integrity of the me too movement.”

The Virginia native continued: “It’s sickening and doesn’t prove anything except that there are twisted people in this world who have no concern for the consequences of their harmful actions.”

Mendes, who plays Veronica Lodge on the CW series, concluded by showing her costars some love.

“Sending love to my castmates who had to deal with this nonsense,” she added. “Love you guys.”

Mendes’ comments came one day after her four friends were accused of sexual misconduct via Twitter. One woman claimed that Sprouse had assaulted her during a 2013 party, while another user made similar claims against his costars. One of the accounts later tweeted, “Do you see how easy it is to lie and you guys will believe it? Vanessa Morgan and KJ Apa didn’t do jack s—t.”

Both Sprouse and Reinhart, 23, addressed the allegations via social media and shut down any involvement in such acts.

“Earlier today myself and three other cast mates were falsely accused of sexual offense by anonymous accounts on twitter. I take these accusations very seriously, and will be working with the right teams to get to the root of it,” the former Disney Channel star wrote via Twitter on Sunday, June 21.

He added: “False accusations do tremendous damage to victims of actual assault. Furthermore, I would never seek to silence anybody. I encourage that people look into the accusations themselves, as the events detailed were factually untrue. This seems to be the latest claim in a series of incidents seeking to baselessly cancel my cast mates and me.”

Reinhart, for her part, quoted the Suite Life of Zack & Cody alum’s tweet and added, “I have always taken sexual assault allegations seriously. But it was proven that this account was created specifically to create false stories about me and my cast. I can’t think of something more twisted than lying about sexual assault.”

The Hustlers star continued: “It invalidates the men and women who are brave enough to come forward with the truth. This kind of lie can ruin lives and careers- and I can call it a lie because the person who made the allegations already admitted that the stories were fabricated.”

Morgan, 28, also retweeted Sprouse’s posts on Sunday evening and their costar Madelaine Petsch spoke out in solidarity regarding the false claims against them.

“As someone who’s been sexually assaulted, I have no words,” Petsch, 25, said in a series of Instagram Stories on Sunday. “For someone to go online and falsely accuse somebody of that, only to come forward a couple of hours later and say that they were lying about four different people, is such a serious thing to do. Like honestly, how dare you.”