Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity News

Candice Accola and Steven Krueger’s Relationship Timeline: From the ‘TVD’ Universe to Romance

By
Candice Accola and Steven Kruegers Relationship Timeline
Steven Krueger and Candice Accola Courtesy of Candice King/Instagram

Fans didn’t expect to see Candice Accola and Steven Krueger find love years after finding fame in The Vampire Diaries universe.

Accola rose to fame playing Caroline Forbes on TVD from 2009 to 2017. Krueger, meanwhile, played the role of Josh Rosza in The Vampire Diaries spinoff, The Originals. During her time on The CW series, Accola started dating Joe King. The couple, who got married in 2014, expanded their family with daughters Florence in 2016 and Josephine in 2020.

Us Weekly broke the news in May 2022 that Accola filed for divorce from King. She later started spending time with Krueger at TVD fan conventions and cast reunions.

In December 2023, Accola subtly launched her romance with Krueger on social media when she uploaded a video that included a clip of them kissing. Accola and Krueger have since offered glimpses into their romance.

vampire diaries cast bio

Related: A Guide to Every Offscreen Couple From 'The Vampire Diaries' Universe

Keep scrolling to relive Accola and Krueger’s relationship timeline:

April 2023

Candice Accola and Steven Kruegers Relationship Timeline
Courtesy of Steven Krueger

Krueger shared a group photo that included Accola in Us‘ Inside a Day in My Life feature.

“We’ve all moved on to new projects, but we still jump at the opportunity to catch up any chance we get,” he told Us alongside a snap of him sitting next to Accola at dinner alongside their other former costars, including The OriginalsCharles Michael Davis.

That same month, Krueger hinted at his plans for parenthood, telling 26 Magazine, “A family is definitely in my future, as well.”

The Vampire Diaries Cast Dating Histories Updated Feat

Related: 'The Vampire Diaries' Cast: Who the Stars Have Dated in Real Life

November 2023

“I’ve been dating. I am going to say that out loud. That feels very personal and new and interesting and super cool and casual to say out loud. But I have,” Accola said on an episode of her “Superbloom” podcast. “Not multiple people — only one. And I don’t even want to get into it.”

Accola hinted she had a “really nice person” in her life, adding, “This is not brand new. This is the most you are going to hear me talk about it. It is good. There’s a smile on my face and joy in my heart.”

December 2023

Candice Accola and Steven Kruegers Relationship Timeline
Steven Krueger and Candice Accola Courtesy of Candice King/Instagram

“I laughed. I cried. I laughed til I cried. I loved. Thanks for the dance 2023 🥂,” Accola wrote alongside the various videos from the year, including a brief clip of her and Krueger sharing a kiss.

mothers-day-gift-guide-2024

Deal of the Day

42 Best Mother's Day Gifts She'll Actually Want View Deal

January 2024

Accola took to Instagram Story to document her attempt to spot Krueger in the background of red carpet footage at the Emmys. The actress posted multiple clips of other celebrities being interviewed before she finally found — and zoomed in on — Krueger outside of the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California.

The Vampire Diaries Cast Where Are They Now

Related: ‘Vampire Diaries’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

February 2024

Candice Accola and Steven Kruegers Relationship Timeline
Courtesy of Candice King/Instagram

The pair enjoyed a romantic trip to Paris, France.

April 2024

“Had the dreamiest time at @blackberry.mountain last week 🏔️ 🎣 🥃 🌲 swipe through for adventures and to see if what was rustling in the bushes was a Turkey 🦃 or a Bear 🐻 …. And it legit was ✌️,” Accola captioned an Instagram photo of her and Krueger posing for the camera.

In this article

Stephen-Amell-5-Things-You-Dont-Know-About-the-Hunky-Arrow-Star-Candice-Accola

Candice Accola
vampire diaries cast bio

The Vampire Diaries

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!