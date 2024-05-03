Fans didn’t expect to see Candice Accola and Steven Krueger find love years after finding fame in The Vampire Diaries universe.

Accola rose to fame playing Caroline Forbes on TVD from 2009 to 2017. Krueger, meanwhile, played the role of Josh Rosza in The Vampire Diaries spinoff, The Originals. During her time on The CW series, Accola started dating Joe King. The couple, who got married in 2014, expanded their family with daughters Florence in 2016 and Josephine in 2020.

Us Weekly broke the news in May 2022 that Accola filed for divorce from King. She later started spending time with Krueger at TVD fan conventions and cast reunions.

In December 2023, Accola subtly launched her romance with Krueger on social media when she uploaded a video that included a clip of them kissing. Accola and Krueger have since offered glimpses into their romance.

Keep scrolling to relive Accola and Krueger’s relationship timeline:

April 2023

Krueger shared a group photo that included Accola in Us‘ Inside a Day in My Life feature.

“We’ve all moved on to new projects, but we still jump at the opportunity to catch up any chance we get,” he told Us alongside a snap of him sitting next to Accola at dinner alongside their other former costars, including The Originals’ Charles Michael Davis.

That same month, Krueger hinted at his plans for parenthood, telling 26 Magazine, “A family is definitely in my future, as well.”

November 2023

“I’ve been dating. I am going to say that out loud. That feels very personal and new and interesting and super cool and casual to say out loud. But I have,” Accola said on an episode of her “Superbloom” podcast. “Not multiple people — only one. And I don’t even want to get into it.”

Accola hinted she had a “really nice person” in her life, adding, “This is not brand new. This is the most you are going to hear me talk about it. It is good. There’s a smile on my face and joy in my heart.”

December 2023

“I laughed. I cried. I laughed til I cried. I loved. Thanks for the dance 2023 🥂,” Accola wrote alongside the various videos from the year, including a brief clip of her and Krueger sharing a kiss.

January 2024

Accola took to Instagram Story to document her attempt to spot Krueger in the background of red carpet footage at the Emmys. The actress posted multiple clips of other celebrities being interviewed before she finally found — and zoomed in on — Krueger outside of the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California.

February 2024

The pair enjoyed a romantic trip to Paris, France.

April 2024

“Had the dreamiest time at @blackberry.mountain last week 🏔️ 🎣 🥃 🌲 swipe through for adventures and to see if what was rustling in the bushes was a Turkey 🦃 or a Bear 🐻 …. And it legit was ✌️,” Accola captioned an Instagram photo of her and Krueger posing for the camera.