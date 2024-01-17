Steven Krueger dropped the L-word while gushing over how his girlfriend, actress Candice Accola, supported his appearance at the Emmys.

Accola, 36, took to Instagram Story on Monday, January 15, to document her attempt to spot Krueger, 34, in the background of the red carpet footage. Accola posted multiple clips of other celebrities being interviewed before she finally found — and zoomed in on — Krueger outside of the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California.

“I found you,” Accola wrote alongside the clip. Krueger shared the post to his own Instagram Story, adding, “This is love.”

Late last month, Accola subtly confirmed their relationship, which came as a surprise to fans of The Vampire Diaries universe.

“I laughed. I cried. I laughed til I cried. I loved. Thanks for the dance 2023 🥂,” she wrote in December 2023 alongside the various videos from the year, including a brief clip of Accola and Krueger sharing a kiss.

Accola rose to fame playing Caroline Forbes on TVD from 2009 to 2017 and would meet Krueger during the show’s run. Krueger played the role of Josh Rosza in The Originals. After The Vampire Diaries came to an end, Accola and Krueger spent time together at fan conventions and cast reunions.

Accola has previously stayed tight-lipped about her dating life following her split from Joe King. The former couple started dating after they met at a Super Bowl event in 2012 and got engaged one year later. They expanded their family with daughter Florence in 2016 and daughter Josephine in 2020.

Us Weekly broke the news in May 2022 that Accola filed for divorce from King, 43, due to “irreconcilable differences.” According to court documents, Accola moved to Nashville after their marriage came to an end while King remained in Tennessee.

One month later, Accola’s eldest made her TV debut with an appearance on the Legacies finale.

“Congratulations @julieplec & Brett Matthews & the entire @cwlegacies production on a beautiful series finale! It was an honor to step back into Caroline Forbes’ shoes and into the Salvatore School. Sweet Florence May, the OG Josie and Lizzie,” Accola wrote via Instagram while referring to her fictional character’s children. “You grew in mommy’s belly while I filmed scenes in front of that fire place… you were a little baby visiting mommy at work learning to crawl in front of that fireplace.”

She concluded. “What a truly epic day when we got to stand side by side in a scene together in front of that fireplace. Cheers to all of the fans 🥂 hope you smiled some big smiles and shed a few tears ❤️.”

Krueger, for his part, hinted at his plans for parenthood in an interview with 26 Magazine. “A family is definitely in my future as well,” he said in April 2023.