Moving on! Cara Santana is dating Shannon Leto after her split from Jesse Metcalfe, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

The actress, 36, and the Thirty Seconds to Mars drummer, 50, were spotted kissing and holding hands in Santa Monica on Monday, August 17, in photos published by the Daily Mail.

The news comes nearly seven months after Us exclusively revealed that Santana and Metcalfe, 41, had called off their three-year engagement and 13-year relationship. While the John Tucker Must Die star was linked to model Corin Jamie Lee Clark earlier this month, a second source tells Us, “They are just friends. They’ve known each other for a bit.”

Prior to her romance with Jared Leto’s brother, Santana sparked rumors that she and Metcalfe had rekindled their relationship after they were spotted together numerous times in April. However, an insider explained to Us at the time that the exes were simply “quarantined together” in Los Angeles amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“They are definitely not back together,” the insider explained. “They own a home together. … Jesse lives in the guest house. They had to make the mature decision to deal with this situation together like many people going through a breakup right now.”

One month later, the Vida star opened up about using her time in isolation to find inner happiness.

“Given that the total landscape of our world has changed, it’s been a really interesting time to reflect and reconnect,” she told Retreat magazine in May. “I feel at times that we’ve lost our moral compass. We’ve disconnected from our values, we’re destroying the plant, and literally, this pandemic has caused everyone to stop. I feel like we can either come out of this the same or we can come out of it differently, in a good way. This is a time for everyone to self-reflect.”

Santana noted that “every situation is what you make of it” and that she hoped to “come out of [the pandemic] with a greater understanding of myself and the world that I live in and society in general.”