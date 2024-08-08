Cardi B suffered a freak accident that nearly caused a pregnancy loss.

“I was going down the stairs and I slipped a little. I was gonna fall … I practically fell,” the rapper, 31, said in X Spaces on Thursday, August 8. “I was trying to prevent myself from falling. So I was holding onto the railing but I still slipped and I kind of bust my ass.”

Cardi explained that she felt a “weird jerk” in her side and she could not get up. She called out to her father to help her, but when her dad came to her aid, she noticed she couldn’t walk and felt pain in her lower stomach. Cardi decided to take a nap hoping the pain would subside. However, she woke up feeling much worse.

“When I woke up, I couldn’t move my bottom at all,” she recalled. “Just moving my feet was hurting the bottom of my stomach. I couldn’t move, I felt paralyzed.”

Related: Cardi B and Offset’s Family Album Family goals! Cardi B and Offset have doted over their little ones through the years. “I’m sooo in love with my child. It makes me wanna cry. I don’t know what I did right for God to bless me with this beautiful, loving baby,” the “Bodak Yellow” rapper gushed via Twitter in August 2018, one […]

Since the pain level was high, Cardi called her mom and estranged husband Offset to let them know what was going on. She ultimately called an ambulance and was rushed to the hospital. While being checked out by doctors, Cardi learned that she tore a ligament in her pelvis right where her baby’s head is.

“I dilated and I was having contractions every two minutes for a whole 24 hours,” she said. “So they had to monitor me. I was in a lot of pain, I couldn’t move for two days straight.”

The doctors gave Cardi morphine to help with the pain. After she was released following a three-day hospital stay, she was put on bed rest.

In a previous X Spaces, Cardi shared that she wished she had more morphine to help with her pain.

Related: Cardi B and Offset's Relationship Timeline Cardi B and Offset’s relationship has been a whirlwind with a secret wedding, a cheating scandal and two children together. The rappers tied the knot in September 2017 after having their first date at Super Bowl LI in Houston in February of that year. They announced in July 2017 that they were expecting a baby […]

“I had a f–kng freak accident. I don’t know how something, well, it wasn’t little. It actually hurt,” she said per the X account @GotDaScoop on Tuesday, August 6. “It doesn’t really happen often, but it became something that is so big to the point I was literally paralyzed. But yeah. And that little thing almost cost me my little one to come. But it didn’t. Yesterday I was feeling good. I came home, but I came home high as a kite. Today, I woke up sober, honey. I’m dying. Like, I’m dying. I swear to God, if I don’t feel good in four hours I’m going to the hospital and I don’t give a f–k. I’mma exaggerate this s–t so I can get more morphine. Morphine me down! I don’t give a damn.”

Despite being honest about her situation, trolls criticized her for wanting more medication — and Cardi fired back.

“I’m in real excruciating pain, not some little baby pain,” she said on Thursday. “I don’t have a f–king headache or a f–ked up twisted toe. I have an injury right where my baby’s head is at.”

Related: Celebrity Health Scares Through the Years Trista Sutter, Selena Gomez, Ellen DeGeneres and more stars have opened up about their unexpected illnesses and injuries — read more

Cardi noted that the comments upset her since she takes as many precautions as she can while she’s pregnant like avoiding fish and coffee.

“Little dude could have come out early and I’ve never experienced anything like this before,” she said.

Earlier this month, Cardi announced she is expecting baby No. 3 amid her divorce from Offset. (The pair share daughter Kulture, 6, and son Wave, 2.)

“With every ending comes a new beginning! I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power! Reminded me that I can have it all!” Cardi wrote via Instagram alongside pictures of her showing off her baby bump. “You’ve reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion!”