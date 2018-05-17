By his side. Pregnant Cardi B rushed to the hospital after her fiancé, Offset, was in a car accident on Wednesday, May 16, TMZ reports.

According to the outlet, the Migos rapper, 26, was taken to an Atlanta hospital for minor injuries after he crashed his Dodge Challenger late on Wednesday night. TMZ adds that no accident report was taken and Offset has already been released.

Cardi, 25, and Offset got engaged in October 2017. Not long after Offset popped the question on stage, footage emerged of him seemingly in bed with another woman. Despite the alleged cheating, Cardi made it clear that she was standing by her man.

“It’s like everybody is coming down my neck, like, ‘Why are you not leaving him? You have low self-esteem.’ I don’t have low self-esteem,” Cardi explained to Cosmopolitan in April. “I know I look good, I know I’m rich, I know I’m talented. I know I could get any man I want — any basketball player, football player. But I want to work out my s–t with my man, and I don’t got to explain why. I’m not your property. This is my life.”

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper announced her pregnancy in April during a performance on Saturday Night Live. She then revealed on the Howard Stern Show on May 9 that she is expecting a baby girl.

The Love & Hip Hop alum, who is due in July, announced in April on Instagram that she was taking a break from performing due to her pregnancy, telling fans, “Shorty keeps growing and I be looking like I be moving everything … But in reality, a bitch can barely breathe.”

Cardi ended up deleting her Instagram earlier this month after a feud with Azealia Banks. Banks called the fellow rapper an “illiterate untalented rapper” and alleged that she behaves like a “caricature of a black woman.” Shortly after Cardi addressed the feud via an Instagram statement, she deactivated her account.

