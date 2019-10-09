



Celebs were out and about this week, from Carole Radziwill stunning while getting out of a cab in NYC, to Marlon Wayans dining on steak in Chicago, to LaLa Kent and fiancé Randall Emmett enjoying a date night in Las Vegas. Read on to find out more of what the stars have been up to!

— Carole Radziwill climbed out of a cab during a photo shoot for Manhattan Knights clothing line in NYC.

— PacSun and the Los Angeles Rams announced their new partnership to blend fashion and sports together for the 2019 football season. PacSun will have access to an exclusive field-level suite during games at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum where celebrities, influencers and other VIPS will have an opportunity to engage with the fashion retailer and the two will also feature charitable community initiatives.

— Whitney Port and her family celebrated her sister’s birthday at Wolfgang Puck’s CUT Las Vegas restaurant and noshed on sliders, wagyu steaks and truffle fries.

— Sam Smith and friends planted a succulent and took a pledge to live a little greener by vowing to use a reusable water bottle at Timberland’s activation in NYC’s Washington Square Park.

— Patrick Schwarzenegger attended the Beyond Fest/Spectrevision double feature premieres of Color Out of Space and Daniel Isn’t Real in L.A.

— Snoop Dogg spoke at Flow Kana’s leadership conference Cannabis as a Catalyst for Change in Redwood Valley, California.

— Wladimir Klitschko took selfies with journalist and TV personality Tom Murro at the Buoniconti 34th Annual Sports Legends Dinner Midtown Hilton in NYC.

— Actor and model Eric Rutherford joined Nobis clothing line founder Robin Yates in celebration of the Nobis pop-up shop at Rothmans in NYC.

— Marlon Wayans dined at RPM Steak in Chicago while in town for his comedy show.

— LaLa Kent lunched on rainbow sliders with fiancé Randall Emmett and his two daughters at Sugar Factory American Brasserie in Las Vegas.

— Shia LaBeouf, Taron Egerton, Cynthia Erivo and Olivia Wilde will be honored for their contributions to film at the 23rd annual Hollywood Film Awards on November 3 at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills.

