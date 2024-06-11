The Real Housewives of New York City alum Carole Radziwill seemingly has no regrets about anonymously slamming Andy Cohen — and she might just do it again.

“Someone can make a truthful observation & there’s always one short-ish dude waiting to be offended,” Radziwill, 60, shared via X on Tuesday, June 11. “At this point why would any normal person use their name? They’re all so vindictive which I believe is the point of the quote& confirmed by Andy’s nasty response.”

She followed up in second post, adding, “Can’t wait to catch up @Andy So fun!!”

Her social media post was in response to a conversation Cohen, 55, had during the Monday, June 10, episode of SiriusXM’s Radio Andy. The Bravo boss was asked about the identity of the anonymous RHONY alum quoted in his recent New York Magazine profile.

Hey Carole here🙋🏼‍♀️Someone can make a truthful observation &there’s always one short-ish dude waiting to be offended. At this point why would any normal person use their name? They’re all so vindictive which I believe is the point of the quote& confirmed by Andy’s nasty response.🙈 https://t.co/6FdUQRlJon — Carole Radziwill (@CaroleRadziwill) June 11, 2024

“I know exactly [who it is]. It’s Carole Radziwill, no question,” Cohen claimed on Monday. “It’s the one mean quote in there, and it’s the only anonymous quote.”

The profile, released on June 3, featured a short paragraph from “one former New York Housewife” whose name was not revealed.

Related: Inside Andy Cohen and ‘RHONY’ Alum Carole Radzill’s Complicated History The rise and fall of Andy Cohen and Carole Radziwill’s friendship may just be fit for reality TV. Before becoming one of the faces of Bravo, the Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host appeared to have a friendly relationship with Radziwill that extended into her initial seasons on The Real Housewives of New […]

“The show went from silly humor about middle-aged women getting drunk and being delusional about their status and having funny, petty arguments, to Housewives investigating and doing opposition research and making up false story lines and leaking stories on each other and trying to get one another fired,” the Housewife said.

She added that “everyone just dances for Andy Cohen,” referencing his 2019 baby shower where various Housewives danced on tables at a restaurant.

On Monday, Cohen said there were “18 reasons” he knew it was Radziwill after reading the profile — and there was “not even a question” otherwise.

“But it was so weird. I was, like, Carole has said a lot of unkind things about me that she has tweeted and been quoted about,” he continued. “So, I was like, why are you going off the record here?”

Related: Former ‘RHONY’ Stars: Where Are They Now? The Real Housewives of New York City premiered in 2008, but not every Housewife has gone the distance. The season 1 cast of RHONY included Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Bethenny Frankel, Jill Zarin and Alex McCord. While Kelly Killoren Bensimon joined the cast during season 2, Sonja Morgan became a full-time cast member during […]

Cohen quipped that he was “waiting” for the article to name-drop Radziwill.

“I’m like, ‘Said a former New York Housewife who was fired’ or something. I’m like, uh huh,” he said. “And also, we haven’t really fired that many New York Housewives. It’s very obvious.”

Radziwill was a main RHONY cast member from 2011 to 2018 before departing the series. Cohen and Radziwill put their longtime friendship on pause when she joined the show — and it seems there’s still some beef there.

“Anyway, thanks for the quote, Radz!” Cohen added. “I’ll run into you soon, we have a lot to catch up on.”