David Lee retired from the NBA in 2017 and has since embraced his new role: father of two and husband of tennis pro Caroline Wozniacki.

The two were first linked in 2016 and officially revealed their relationship the next year. Since then, Lee has attended Grand Slams to support Wozniacki, they’ve purchased and sold a multimillion-dollar home and welcomed daughter Olivia (born in 2021) and son James (born in 2022).

Before meeting Lee, Wozniacki was engaged to golfer Rory McIlroy, who infamously broke up with her just weeks before their wedding in a three-minute phone call. McIlroy and wife Erica Stoll announced their divorce in May 2024.

Just minutes after word of their divorce became public, Wozniacki commented on an Instagram post from golfer Brooks Koepka in which Koepka paid tribute to his wife, Jena Sims. “Hot mama 🔥🔥🔥,” she wrote.

Koepka and Wozniacki have long been friends, with the golfer supporting her return to tennis after she took time off to build her family with Lee.

Keep scrolling for Wozniacki and Lee’s complete relationship timeline:

November 2015

Lee and Wozniacki met at a restaurant in Miami, though their romance didn’t become public right away. As Lee told it during his wedding speech, according to Vogue, “They say every relationship begins with a miracle … the fact that [you were out at] dinner past 7:30 p.m. — because normally you would be asleep 8 p.m. — was a miracle.” The two got to talking and continued to hang out that night at Wozniacki’s Fisher Island home before he crashed in the guest room.

December 2016

Wozniacki posted a photo with Lee, his San Antonio Spurs teammate Tony Parker and French tennis player Gael Monfils. She captioned the post, “San Antonio was fun🏀😊 nice evening with these guys @dlee042 @_tonyparker09 @iamgaelmonfils.”

February 2017

Wozniacki confirmed the two were dating with a Valentine’s Day post shared via her Instagram Story. In the photo, she was holding a bouquet of roses. “Happy Valentine’s Day everyone! I’m a lucky girl! Thank you @dlee042!” she captioned the snap.

November 2017

Wozniacki and Lee confirmed they were engaged, with the pair posting a photo together on each of their accounts.

Lee wrote, “She said YES! So thrilled to be engaged to my soulmate! ❤️💍.”

February 2018

Wozniacki won the Australian Open for the first time in her career, and Lee posted a tribute to her via his Instagram account.

“Australian Open Champion and back to #1 in the world!!! Endless congrats to my amazing fiancée on her heart and dedication, so proud to have your back for life ❤️🏆😘,” he wrote.

December 2018

Wozniacki and Lee teamed up for a Vogue photo shoot as “Sports’ Most Romantic Couple.”

“I would love to have a big family and probably step away a little from the spotlight,” Wozniacki said, adding, “Acting could be so fun. Push my limits a little bit.”

June 2019

Wozniacki and Lee announced their marriage.

“The dedication you have to tennis, your daily routine, everything you do to be the champion that you are, it’s the most amazing thing I’ve ever seen,” Lee told his wife at their wedding. “Even above that is the class and the principles that you live by, and that means more than any match you could ever win, any tournament you could ever win, and it’s for that reason that young girls look up to you, the whole world looks up to you for what you do and what you stand for, and why I look up to you so much. As a man you’ve made me a better person. I love you with all of my heart and promise to treat you like the most special woman now and forever.”

June 2021

Lee and Wozniacki purchased their Fisher Island penthouse for $18.7 million. The home, inside the prestigious Palazzo Del Sol building, has more than 7,000 square feet of living space, a private pool and waterfront views. They sold the home in January 2024 for $42.5 million.

June 2021

The couple welcomed daughter Olivia on June 11.

October 2022

James, the couple’s second child, was born on October 24.

“Everybody is healthy and Olivia is thrilled to be a big sister,” Wozniacki wrote via Instagram.