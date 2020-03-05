Feeling like a rockstar! Carrie Underwood returned home to Nashville, Tennessee, just in time to catch Post Malone in concert — and to meet his mother.

“Thanks @postmalone for the hospitality tonight…and for putting on a great show…and for introducing me to your mom,” the “Before He Cheats” singer, 36, captioned a photo with Malone, 24, via Instagram on Thursday, March 5.

Underwood shared that she had arrived at Malone’s concert on Wednesday, March 4, with a clip of the rapper performing his hit song, “Congratulations.”

“Made it back to Nashville in time for…” the “Drinking Alone” singer captioned the snippet via her Instagram Story.

Underwood’s husband, Mike Fisher, and their two children, Isaiah, 5, and Jacob, 13 months, found themselves in a dangerous situation when they were caught in the tornado that hit Nashville on Tuesday, March 3. At the time, the Grammy winner was in New York City to promote her book, Find Your Path.

“[My husband] said he had to go upstairs at, like, 2 a.m. and grab the boys and take them down,” Underwood recalled during her appearance on the Today show later that same day. “We have, like, a little safe room in our house. I bet everybody was crying.”

The natural disaster left 22 dead in four counties with more than 65 injured in Putnam County, according to The Tennessean. Celebrities, including Tennessee natives Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton, rallied around Nashville to shower the community with support in the wake of the tragedy.

“Thinking about my home and family in Nashville and how fortunate I am that my place and loved ones have remained safe in these deadly tornados,” the “Wrecking Ball” singer, 27, wrote via social media on Tuesday. “My heart is broken for my home state. So much loss and damage. We are #NashvilleStrong and will rebuild together!”

Parton, 74, told her fans in a video message, “Well, I’m here on the job today, cause as they say, the show must go on, but we had a lot of damage out in our area. I know a lot of Nashville was just devastated with the storms. I just wanted all of you to know, that we are all with you and hope that your family is OK and your property is going to be able to get mended pretty soon. Get your lives back on.”