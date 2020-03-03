Safe and sound. Carrie Underwood’s husband, Mike Fisher, and their two sons are OK after Nashville’s Tuesday, March 3, tornado.

“[My husband] said he had to go upstairs at, like, 2 a.m. and grab the boys and take them down,” the Find Your Path author, 36, said during a Today show appearance later that same day. “We have, like, a little safe room in our house. I bet everybody was crying.”

The Grammy winner, who shares Isaiah, 5, and Jacob, 13 months, with the former professional ice hockey player, 39, jetted off on her book tour on the morning of Monday, March 2. “Can’t wait!” the American Idol season 4 winner tweeted at the time.

Other celebrities who call Nashville home opened up about the tragedy on social media. “Please keep our town in your prayers,” Jessie James Decker wrote on Instagram on Tuesday. “We are all in shock this morning and heartbroken for everyone who has suffered from this. This community is strong and I know we will all come together to help those in need!”

As for Carly Waddell, the Bachelor alum, 34, gave her followers a glimpse of the “tornado setup” she and her husband, Evan Bass, have in their home.

“I said I won’t be awake at 12:15 to watch The Bachelor, but there was just a tornado warning so I had to set up my house for a tornado in case one came,” the “Mommies Tell All” podcast cohost explained on her Instagram Story. “So here I am watching The Bachelor because the tornado warning just went away. I hate tornados. … I didn’t want to wake up [my daughter], Bella, and scare her really bad, so now I can put the bottles back in the fridge. You guys, that was really scary though.”

The Texas native went on to share photos of the destruction Basement East and Burger Up experienced, writing, “You guys, Evan had tickets to a concert here for TONIGHT … [and] I can’t even count how many times I’ve eaten here.”