Feeling pretty! Carrie Underwood shared a close-up video of herself while riding in the car with her husband, Mike Fisher.

The singer, 35, posted the clip to her Instagram Story on Saturday, April 28, to show her husband making some peculiar noises as he drove the car. “Must we? So. Annoying,” the “Cry Pretty” singer jokingly captioned the video.

The Grammy winner also gave fans an up close and personal look at her face. Underwood has stayed out of the public eye for a few months after she fell in front of her home, breaking her wrist and needing 40 to 50 stitches in her face last November. She made an appearance at the ACM Awards earlier this month and said she avoided being seen while she was recovering because she didn’t want the injury to take attention away from her new music.

Underwood shared details about the accident in a letter to fans in January, and she explained why she chose to write it during an interview with SiriusXM’s The Highway on April 19. “We put a memo out to the fan club just because I was like, ‘Man, somebody’s gonna catch me at the Kroger. I’m gonna be buying groceries and somebody’s gonna post something on Instagram, and people are gonna be like, What’s going on?’” she said.

The “Before He Cheats” songstress said her husband was by her side helping her during her recovery. “He’s all right [as a nurse]. I mean, I’m really terrible at letting anybody help me with anything, to be honest,” she revealed. “I’m probably not a very good patient because I’m like, ‘I can do it. I’m not completely broken. I can do this.’ I’d say the hardest part was my wrist. Like, I can’t use my appendage, and I’m trying to pick my kid up and make food and do mom stuff.”

The NHL star, 37, and the American Idol alum tied the knot in 2010 and welcomed son Isaiah, 3, in 2015.

