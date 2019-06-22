Wearing him out! Casey Affleck said that watching his and Ben Affleck‘s kids playing together tends to leave his brother snoozing.

“When [Ben’s son Samuel] gets together with my boys, he just immediately … attacks them. I think he’s dying to roughhouse,” the Manchester by the Sea star, 43, exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month about the quality time Ben spends with his sons Indiana, 15, and Atticus, 11.

Casey, who is currently promoting his film Light of My Life, called the former Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice star’s three children — daughters Violet, 13, Seraphina, 10, and son Samuel, 7 — with ex-wife Jennifer Garner “amazing, beautiful, really smart” and “lovely.”

The actor said that watching the group horse around with Casey’s older boys, whom he coparents with ex-wife Summer Phoenix, makes Ben sleepy, however.

“What we do when we get together, I guess is, like … the kids will all play and Ben falls asleep,” he said.

Casey told Us that he and the Good Will Hunting actor became close early on. “We kind of only had each other growing up. My dad wasn’t around and my mom worked really early mornings until the evening, so we kind of were together in childhood and shared all that time and all those experiences,” he explained.

Nowadays, the Oscar winner said he uses his own brotherly bond to set an example for his sons — even when they disagree. “I try to let them see those types of things and not just be like, ‘Hey look. Ben and I are great friends. You guys should be great friends too.’”

Casey continued: “I really want to sort of let them see what it’s all about, and I think Ben is a really great role model for them and the way an uncle should be.”

The screenwriter is also making sure his boys know the value of a hard-earned dollar. “One thing I really like to do is, as soon as they say that they’re bored, is just give them a job,” he told Us. “So if there’s something that needs to be done, I really like to wait them out. I just create no fun happening around the house for us. … Soon enough, they’re like, ‘We’re bored!’ and I’m like, ‘Great! There are three loads of laundry that need to be done.’”

Chores aren’t the only ways his children help out. “When I did a read through of [Light of My Life], my son came and listened to it and afterwards he gave me a piece of paper,” Casey told Us. “I was like, ‘What’s this?’ and he had written out [on] both sides of the paper what he was thinking. It was awesome … very smart and very helpful.”

That doesn’t mean there’s no time for play with Uncle Ben and Aunt Jen, 47, however. “[Ben] pops in and out and takes them to a game or just whatever. Jennifer has been amazing as well. She’s just the perfect aunt. She’s so caring and sensitive and never forgets a birthday. She’s awesome.”

Light of My Life, which premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival in February, is set for release in New York City and L.A. theaters on August 2. It will expand to 100 more theaters and video-on-demand on August 9.

With reporting by Carly Sloane

