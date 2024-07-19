If Cash Warren is being honest, he’s more than proud of what his wife, Jessica Alba, built with The Honest Company.

“What she was able to accomplish with The Honest Company is amazing and she’s still involved. She’s still on the board,” Warren, 45, exclusively told Us Weekly while celebrating 10 years of his own company, Pair of Thieves. “We’re, obviously, still an Honest household. When she stepped down, she’d been at it for 12 or 13 years and she found a great CEO and it was just time.”

Although Alba, 43, still provides strategic advice to the company she helped create in 2011, she’s now able to pursue other things like acting.

“What I’m absolutely blown away by is she jumped back into acting and her first movie that just came out was called Trigger Warning on Netflix and it was the No. 1 movie in 84 countries and had over a billion streams in its first weekend,” Warren shared. “I’ve just been blown away that she was able to so elegantly step down from her role with Honest and jump back into acting and immediately find success like that.”

“It’s mind-blowing to me,” he added. “I’m just like, ‘How do you do that?!’”

The couple — who share Honor, 16, Haven, 12, and Hayes, 6 — have been married for 16 years and together for nearly two decades.

When it’s time to turn off the computer and step away from work, the pair love getting out of the house and enjoying private date nights.

“Unplugging is big,” Warren shared. “We love taking walks. We love chatting. We love eating good food together. We have so many of the same interests that we enjoy. What’s awesome is that we’re also still willing to participate. Jessica is on an awesome spiritual journey right now. I’ll do sound baths with her. I’ll learn about crystals. I’ll get my charts read. I’ll learn about it alongside her and she’s always opening me up to new things.”

Before the couple enjoys a summer vacation to Europe, Warren is celebrating 10 years of Pair of Thieves with his cofounders Alan Stuart and David Ehrenberg. To celebrate the milestone, the leading men’s basics company created an initiative called The Power of 10, where Pair of Thieves will donate 10,000 pairs of socks to ten charities in need.

“As we were building this brand, it was critical for us to make it a reflection of us and things that we held near and dear to our hearts and helping others has always been part of who we are,” Warren — who cites the quick dry underwear and the bowo neutrals socks as his favorite products — explained. “It only made sense to layer that into Pair of Thieves.”

As for why the brand has lasted nearly a decade, Warren has a theory.

“I think that Pair of Thieves ultimately is delivering products that the consumer wants and the consumer needs, and we’re meeting them where they are and are providing them quick, great quality basics at an affordable price,” he said. “We’ve been fortunate to work with great retail partners and our loyal consumers have helped us get to this point.”