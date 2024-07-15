Jessica Alba helped husband Cash Warren become more confident in his wardrobe.

Warren, 45, exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about his fashion evolution during the Pair of Thieves pop-up experience in New York City on Thursday, July 11. “[Jessica] encourages me to take risks that I probably wouldn’t take on my own,” Warren — who co-founded the sock company in 2012 with friends Alan Stuart and David Ehrenberg — gushed to Us.

He continued, “She encourages me to try new fits and new things that I probably wouldn’t buy on my own or I don’t have the confidence necessarily to try them.”

Warren told Us that Alba, 43, “does an awesome job of making [him] feel confident” in new fashion choices. “I think a lot of fashion and style is about how you feel and your confidence,” he explained, noting that of the Pair of Thieves co-founders, Warren was voted the “most fashionable.”

While hitting the red carpet, Warren can regularly be seen looking classy in sage green suits, black tuxedos and more.

Besides Warren, Alba has done a great job at styling their kids, daughters Honor, 16, Haven, 12, and son Hayes, 6. Last month, Honor and Haven were seen wearing their mom’s vintage frocks at the Trigger Warning premiere in Los Angeles.

Honor, for her part, wore her mom’s checkered Prada dress from the 2007 premiere of Valentine’s Day. Haven, meanwhile, rocked Alba’s denim Dolce & Gabbana midi dress, which the actress wore to the Good Luck Chuck panel at San Diego Comic-Con in 2010.

At the time, Alba gushed about her daughters wearing her old pieces via social media. “I loooove seeing my girls wear some of my archived pieces and adding their own touch 🫶🏽.”

Warren also opened up to Us about Honor and Haven wearing their mom’s clothes, sharing, “Pretty trippy to have two teenage girls and one who towers over her mom now.”

He added, “And then [Haven] is almost her mom’s height. Jessica and I trip out all the time about how quickly it’s all happening.”

With reporting by Nikaline McCarley