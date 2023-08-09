Cassadee Pope knows where she stands in her feud with Brittany Aldean — and that’s with the “community I care about.”

The country singer, 33, addressed the August 2022 drama — in which she clapped back at Jason Aldean’s wife for her transphobic remarks — on the Monday, August 7, episode of the “Hold My Hair?” podcast.

“If I see something that is being said that I feel is harmful to a community that I care about … I’ll say something,” Pope shared. She also acknowledged that while “sometimes it’s better to just amplify the voices of that community because they know what they’re talking about way more than I do, sometimes I can’t help [but stick up for them myself].”

As for the backlash Pope received for her comments toward Brittany, 35, she recalled telling Maren Morris — who also slammed Brittany at the time — that she doesn’t “give a f—k” about the response.

“People would come to my page and call me things because I’m sticking up for a community that I care about … I don’t want them at my shows anyway,” Pope said. “I don’t want them around me.”

The social media drama kicked off three years ago when Brittany posted a beauty vlog in August 2022 with the caption, “I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life🤎✌🏼.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Jason, for his part, agreed with his wife’s sentiment. “Lmao!! I’m glad they didn’t too, cause you and I wouldn’t have worked out 😂,” he commented.

Pope responded to Brittany’s caption by tweeting, “You’d think celebs with beauty brands would see the positives in including LGBTQ+ people in their messaging. But instead, here we are, hearing someone compare their ‘tomboy phase’ to someone wanting to transition. Real nice.”

As Brittany hit back — further defending her remarks — the drama became even more messy when Morris, 33, weighed in, calling Brittany “Insurrection Barbie.”

Though the social media back and forth went down last year, Pope hasn’t stopped standing up for what is right — even calling out Jason after the recent release of his controversial song “Try That in a Small Town,” which many have deemed as racist. (While CMT dropped the music video amid the controversy, Jason has defended the song and denied the “meritless”

accusations against it.)

“I just feel like if you’ve been called out THIS MANY TIMES about being problematic, maybe it’s time to self-reflect? But what do I know 🤷‍♀️,” Pope tweeted last month.