



No rush! When it comes to tying the knot, Cassie Randolph and Colton Underwood know exactly where they stand on taking the next step.

“Me and him are 100 percent on the same page,” Randolph, 24, told Us Weekly exclusively on Friday, September 27 at Lulus’ Pop-Up Shop in Los Angeles, open September 28 to October 6, on Friday, September 27. “So, when you hear things out there, when people are saying, ‘They’re not on the same page.’ I’m like, ‘You’re not in this relationship!’ We actually are. We’re really good. We’re in a good spot.”’

Randolph then noted how the couple is enjoying where they are after experiencing “such a crazy year” appearing on The Bachelor together. “We’re like, we just need to be normal for a bit and enjoy,” she continued. “These past few weeks, we’d have nights where we just come back and hang out with my cats and just watch TV and cook dinner. I was like, ‘These are my favorite nights. We need to have more of these.’ It’s what we’re getting back into right now.”

Randolph found love with Underwood, 27, when she competed for his heart during The Bachelor’s 23rd season earlier this year. She ultimately won the NFL alum over, but their ending broke tradition when they didn’t conclude their run with an engagement. Despite this, the pair have continued to go steady ever since.

Randolph’s comments to Us came after she took to Instagram to give fans an update on her relationship with Underwood on Thursday, September 26. In the social post, she slammed rumors that the duo were heading toward splitting up.

“Colton and I are very happy and our relationship is in a good place,” she wrote at the time. “Is our relationship perfect? No, it is very normal with its ups and downs and compromises. Despite the microscope on our relationship, we are trying to say focused on what is important and grow in the direction of getting stronger and closer every day. We know that in order for us to work, we need to focus on each other and not the craziness that sometimes surrounds us, and stay grounded. We are good!”

Speaking to Us on Friday, Randolph referenced her recent Instagram statement. She noted how when things begin to feel “normal” between the couple, “something happens and it’s not.”

“I think, coming off the show, it’s just a lot harder than I think I ever realized it would be — coming off, being in a relationship and having it so scrutinized in the public,” she explained. “I went on The Bachelor, so obviously that’s what I signed up for.”

Randolph continued by explaining why she chose to address speculation about trouble in her relationship so publicly. “I know that there’s always talking and rumors going around, and I was seeing random things being talked about,” she revealed.

“Usually, I take a step back and don’t say anything because it’s not worth it,” she continued. “But then I was like, ‘You know, this is my relationship and I need to defend it and we’re good.’ It was bugging me that people were saying that we weren’t. I just didn’t want the wrong idea to be out there.”

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe

