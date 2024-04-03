As allegations against Sean “Diddy” Combs continue to surface, his ex-girlfriend Cassie “finally feels like she isn’t alone” months after accusing the music mogul of sexual assault.

“Cassie has been silent for almost two decades and feels relieved that she was able to stand up for herself and that more is coming to light,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “It took a very long time for her to muster up the courage to speak out, but this has been in the works for years.”

The singer, 37, accused the music mogul, 54, of rape and repeated sexual abuse in a November 2023 lawsuit. One day after filing her suit, Cassie and Diddy settled. In the wake of her allegations, various men and women have spoken out with similar stories about the musician. (Diddy has denied all allegations.)

“Cassie has seen the worst of Diddy and he has put her through the most traumatic abuse,” the insider also tells Us. “She isn’t able to speak about the things she has seen during their relationship, but it was very dark.”

Cassie and Diddy were in a “toxic” on and off relationship from 2007 to 2018. “Diddy always held power over her,” the source adds. “She felt like she couldn’t escape at one point.”

However, since they’ve split — and the ongoing allegations have come to light — Cassie “finally feels free,” the insider tells Us, noting “a huge weight has been lifted off of her shoulders.”

In the wake of Cassie’s alleged past with Diddy, she has “been in therapy for many years,” the source explains, telling Us that being a mother of two has “motivated her to speak out.” (Cassie shares two daughters, Frankie and Sunny, with husband Alex Fine, whom she married in September 2019.)

Months after Cassie’s suit made headlines, news broke last month that Diddy’s Los Angeles and Miami homes were being raided by Homeland Security. Multiple outlets reported that it was in connection with a federal sex trafficking investigation.

“Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners,” Homeland Security told Us in a statement at the time. “We will provide further information as it becomes available.”

Diddy’s lawyer, Aaron Dyer, has since addressed the raids, claiming that law enforcement displayed “a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences,” in a statement to Us.

“There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations,” Dyer’s statement concluded. “Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name.”

Diddy has since been spotted out in Miami, and even returned to Instagram following the raids. However, none of his famous friends have publicly come to his defense.

“No one is saying anything because they have gone to his parties,” a separate source told Us, noting that Diddy can be “a very spiteful guy.” (Court papers allege that Diddy has cameras set up in his homes in L.A. and Miami.)

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). If you or someone you know is a human trafficking victim, contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.