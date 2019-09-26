Diddy Shares Cryptic Message After Ex Cassie Marries Alex Fine





Positive vibes. Sean “Diddy” Combs shared a cryptic — but inspirational — quote shortly after news broke that his ex-girlfriend Cassie married Alex Fine.

“Keep Going. I’ve got you. – The Universe,” read the message posted on the “I’ll Be Missing You” rapper’s Instagram on Thursday, September 26.

Cassie and Fine’s wedding officiant, director Peter Berg, announced via Instagram on Wednesday, September 25, that the couple recently tied the knot. “By the power vested in me…. @alexfine n @cassie Long may you ride!” he captioned a photo from the secret outdoor ceremony.

The “Me & U” singer, 33, made her relationship with the professional bull rider, 26, Instagram official in December 2018. Less than six months later, she announced that she is pregnant with their first child.

“We are so happy and thankful to be starting our family,” Cassie and Fine said in an exclusive statement to Us Weekly in June. “Can’t wait to love on our baby girl.”

The Hemp Hydrate director of health proposed to the dancer in Los Angeles in August, later gushing on Instagram that he was looking forward to marrying his “best friend in the whole world.”

Diddy, 49, congratulated the parents-to-be on Instagram in June, writing, “Congratulations @Cassie and Alex. I wish you all nothing but love and happiness. God bless L O V E.”

The Bad Boy Records founder and Cassie dated on and off for 11 years before going their separate ways in mid-2018.

“They were in love for many years,” a source told Us exclusively at the time. “They were in a very real relationship for over a decade. They broke up and always got back together. … [Diddy will] be just fine.”

