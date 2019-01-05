Diddy’s Ego Was More Than ‘Shot’ Over Ex Cassie’s Relationship With Trainer

Stung pride. Sean “Diddy” Combs’ ego is more than just shot after his ex-girlfriend Cassie shared a photo of herself kissing her new flame, professional bull rider Alex Fine, on Instagram on Saturday, December 29.

One day prior, the “Tell Me” singer had posted a photo of his ex smiling in a bathtub to Instagram Stories along with a red heart emoji.

Fine, 25, was originally hired by Diddy, 49, to be Cassie’s personal trainer.

“Diddy’s ego wasn’t just shot,” a source alleged to Us Weekly. “This is their realest breakup … They were in love for many years. They were in a very real relationship for over a decade. They broke up and always got back together.”

The source noted that this is the first time the musician, 32, has shared photos of another man on her social media accounts. “This is the first time in their 10-year relationship where she’s made a relationship public. She’s dated other people during their breakups but never confirmed it herself.”

Still, the source adds that Diddy will “be just fine.”

The “Me & U” singer and the Four star split in October 2018 after dating on and off for 11 years. “They are indeed no longer together and haven’t been for months,” Cassie’s rep told LoveBScott.com.

An insider told Us that the reality star was still “very much in love with Cassie” at the time.

The former pair reunited in November one day after the death of the businessman’s ex Kim Porter at The Movement Institute in L.A.

Porter was found deceased in her L.A. home on November 15 at the age of 47. Her cause of death has been listed as deferred pending an investigation, according to a death certificate obtained by Us.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!