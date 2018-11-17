Seeking solace in a familiar face. Diddy and ex-girlfriend Cassie were spotted leaving The Movement Institute in Los Angeles together one day after the death of his ex Kim Porter.

The Four star, 49, and the “Me & U” singer, 32, were both dressed casually on Friday, November 16, with Diddy in a blue hoodie that read “Do the right thing” and red basketball shorts. Cassie, meanwhile, wore a black oversized hoodie, leggings and sneakers.

The former couple’s split was announced in October after they dated on and off for 11 years. “They are indeed no longer together and haven’t been for months,” Cassie’s rep told LoveBScott at the time.

A source told Us Weekly that the Grammy winner has been “inconsolable” since Porter’s death, whom he dated on and off from 1994 to 2007 and shared son Christian, 20, and twin daughters Jessie James and D’Lila, 11, with. (The model was also the mother of son Quincy, 27, from a previous relationship with music producer Al B. Sure!, while Diddy shares son Justin, 24, with Misa Hylton-Brim and Chance, 12, with Sarah Chapman.)

“Kim and Diddy didn’t always see eye-to-eye on things, but their love for their children and the deep respect they had for each other trumped any issue they had,” the source told Us. “They were on very good terms in recent years. She was a ‘ride or die’ and very loyal to Diddy … Kim’s passing has turned his life upside down.”

On Thursday, November 15, Porter was found dead at the age of 47 at her L.A. home. “Sadly, I can confirm the passing of Kim Porter,” Diddy’s rep told Us in a statement. “I ask that you give the families privacy at this time.”

Though Officer Knight of the LAPD told Us on Friday that the cause of death is still under investigation, a source told TMZ that Porter was battling pneumonia for several weeks before her passing.

