More than friends! Cassie Randolph‘s relationship with musician Brighton Reinhardt “progressed naturally” after her split from Colton Underwood, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“He’s been a good friend of hers for over five years,” the insider adds. “He obviously knows what she went through with Colton and just supported her along the way.”

Randolph, 26, was joined by her new flame, 24, on her recent trip to Cozumel, Mexico, which she recently documented in a YouTube vlog. “He gets along very well with her family,” the source says. “Right now, they’re still enjoying spending time with one another and just seeing where things go.”

The speech pathology student met Underwood, 29, during his search for love on season 23 of The Bachelor in 2019. The couple continued to date after the dramatic season came to an end but called it quits in May 2020. Three months later, Randolph and Reinhardt sparked dating rumors after they were spotted hanging out with her family in Huntington Beach, California. The “Dreaming” singer denied there was anything romantic going on between him and the California native.

Earlier this year, however, Reinhardt seemingly took aim at Underwood in his song “Creep,” which debuted in January. Lyrics in the first verse read, “You can’t stop thinking about my baby / What once was yours in the world is changing / God, I hope you get your thinking right / GPS on the underside / Told her everything will be just fine / Damn, I can’t believe these guys.”

The single dropped two months after Randolph dropped the restraining order she had filed against the former NFL player in September 2020 after claiming that he was stalking and harassing her. At the time, Underwood denied the accusations.

Things between the exes took a turn once again in April when Underwood publicly came out as gay during an interview on Good Morning America. “I’m the happiest and healthiest I’ve ever been in my life. That means the world to me,” he told Robin Roberts.

In the vulnerable sit-down, the First Time author apologized to Randolph for the way their relationship ended and asserted that he still “loved everything about her” when they were dating. “I’m sorry for any pain and emotional stress I caused. I wish that it wouldn’t have happened the way that it did. I wish that I had been courageous enough to fix myself before I broke anybody else,” he said.

Shortly after the interview aired, a source told Us exclusively that Randolph “was not made aware” that her ex-boyfriend would be sharing his story on national television. She broke her silence on the situation in an April 22 YouTube video, thanking her fans for the support.

“Regarding the topic in the media that brought my name up this week, I just want to let you know that I’m not going to be further discussing it or commenting on it for now,” she said at the time. “There’s a lot of layers to it, and I just feel like the best thing for me at this time is to move forward and just focus on going forward. So if I do decide in the future to say anything or make a comment at all, you guys will be the first to know.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper