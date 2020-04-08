Biggest cheerleader! Cassie Randolph praised her boyfriend, Colton Underwood, for becoming an author, but not before poking a little fun at him.

“You really know how to drive me crazy in quarantine,” Randolph, 24, wrote via Instagram on Monday, April 6, in reference to her love. “And you might be an absolute nightmare to take mirror selfies with.. but I am so so proud of you and all the hard work you put into your book!”

The former Bachelor contestant shared a series of photos of herself trying to get the perfect picture with Underwood.

The first image showed her happily smiling with the former football player, 28, as she held his book. The next few photos showed Underwood getting goofy, throwing Randolph over his shoulder and looking distracted during their couple’s photo shoots.

Randolph finished off her Instagram tribute with a clip of Michael Scott (Steve Carell) from The Office saying, “Why are you the way that you are,” again making fun of her man.

“How cool that you get to call yourself an author now,” the California native continued. “Love you lots 💙.”

On Tuesday, April 7, the Colorado native, who fully recovered from the coronavirus in April after weeks of being ill, gave his lady a major shout-out via Instagram.

“She’s hardworking, passionate, understanding, kind and has the biggest heart,” the former reality TV star wrote, noting Randolph’s family cared for him while he was sick at their home. “I can’t thank @cassierandolph and the entire Randolph family enough for caring for me while I’m away from my family.”

A week prior, Underwood opened up about his new book, The First Time: Finding Myself and Looking for Love on Reality TV.

“Going on the bachelor brought a lot to me — some good, some bad, and some I’ll never be able to figure out,” he wrote via Instagram on March 31. ”I went looking for love and found out more about myself than i imagined.”

The former athlete added: “Today, I get to add ‘Author’ to the list of words that describe me among many other things. I hope that this book can resonate or help even just one person that is struggle or going through a rough time in their life. Thank you all so much for going on this ride with me.”

Randolph and Underwood met on season 23 of The Bachelor in 2019.