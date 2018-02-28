Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Lowell recently completed a 40-day stint in a rehab facility, and her mental health still remains her main focus.

“Even though Catelynn was released from inpatient treatment to deal with her devastating miscarriage, she will continue with treatment as an outpatient,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “She was ready to be released for a few days ahead of going to New York City to film for the reunion.”

Lowell, 25, checked into an inpatient treatment program in Arizona in January after experiencing suicidal thoughts. She returned home to Michigan on Monday, February 26, the same day that it was revealed on the MTV reality series that she had suffered a miscarriage.

Us exclusively revealed on Saturday, February 24, that the MTV personality will make a special appearance at the Teen Mom OG reunion, which will be filmed in NYC in March.

“Her doctors have been in contact with producers of the reunion to discuss how to handle the questioning and intensity of the subject matter,” the source tells Us. “MTV has always been extremely supportive of Catelynn and her treatment. Naturally, this will continue during filming of the reunion. If at any time it becomes too intense for Catelynn, she knows to just ask for a break in filming.”

Since returning home, Lowell has been enjoying some quality time with her husband, Tyler Baltierra, and their 3-year-old daughter, Novalee. “Tyler is happy to have her home and is so proud of the hard work she did to get back to their family,” the insider says. “Treatment will continue and Catelynn still has work to do to continue to deal with issues from her own childhood, but it’s important to point out that she took those all very important steps, recognizing she needed help.”

Us Weekly has reached out to MTV for comment.

Teen Mom OG airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Jen Heger.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

