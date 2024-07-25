Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen have flown under the radar for decades, but they’re not the only celebrities who like to keep low profiles.

“Being in the spotlight as little kids really seems to have impacted how Mary-Kate and Ashley live their adult lives,” one friend of the twins exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly.

A separate source notes that Mary-Kate and Ashley, 38, keep their squad small, bringing in “just fashion people and family who get their need for privacy.”

Mary-Kate and Ashley rose to fame at just 9-months-old when they played Michelle Tanner on Full House. They later became the queens of movies-to-VHS with their Adventures of Mary-Kate and Ashley mysteries franchise before acting in films like Passport to Paris and Winning London.

In 2004, the famous twins left Hollywood behind for a career in fashion located in New York City. They have since mastered hiding in plain sight due to their oversized clothing choices and big sunglasses.

“They’ve given up smoking and stopped going out for a while,” a second friend says, noting their lives have become “very low-key and kinda boring nowadays.”

The first pal adds, “They’re homebodies who would rather go over line sheets for The Row than be out on the town. And they’re extremely cautious of who they let in and what they divulge in public.”

While Mary-Kate and Ashley have become the blueprint to how to successfully stay under the radar as a celebrity, they aren’t unique. Paul Rudd, Julia Roberts, Sarah Jessica Parker and more stars have managed to go unnoticed while out in public for years.

Whether it’s wearing unassuming outfits or walking through crowds solo a.k.a. no entourages, many celebs including Naomi Watts and Julianne Moore know how to avoid attention.

Us Weekly is sharing the 10 celebrity rules below to keeping a low profile:

1. For starters, don’t go to hotspots where celebrities go.

If stars step out at Nobu Malibu, buy high priced smoothies at grocery Erewhon or stumble out of the Bowery Hotel, they can’t pretend to be upset to be paparazzied.

2. Don’t take freebies.

Warning: details of your life could be leaked in exchange for covering the product. Just remember, there’s no such thing as a freebie in Hollywood.

3. No entourages.

Less people mean less attention, period. You don’t want to draw attention to yourself, so don’t bring a large group when heading outside.

4. Channel your inner civilian.

Never forget your life before fame. If you live like you did when you were a civilian, it’ll be easier to go unnoticed. Think, what gets more attention: taking the subway or driving up in a limousine?

5. Dress like regular folks.

When in doubt, throw on a baseball cap and sunglasses … but only when it’s sunny outside.

6. Never wear sunglasses inside.

This is a big no-no. Instead of throwing people off your scent, sunglasses inside will draw unwanted attention.

7. Walk quickly.

If you keep a fast pace, fans won’t be able to pull their phone out for a candid photo, or even recognize you.

8. Be smart about your reservations.

Instead of using your name or a variation of it, book a table using a pseudonym or your partner’s name (unless they are also famous).

9. Avoid the middle seats.

Try not to sit at a table in the middle of the restaurant. A coroner booth gives you more privacy.

10. Choose your hotels wisely.

Don’t stay at hotels without a back entrance — that way you can have an easy escape if photographers do locate you.

Pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly, with 12 additional pages on newsstands now, to learn more about the undercover lifestyle of Mary-Kate and Ashley.