No Costume Needed

Theresa Caputo told Us Weekly that her favorite Halloween memory was when she walked into a diner while on tour: “Someone said, ‘Who do you think you are, the Long Island Medium?’ I said, ‘Yeah, that’s who I am today for Halloween.’ They’re like, ‘Well, you’re not doing a very good job!’ And she literally mic dropped me and walked out!”

Couples Costume

Bachelor in Paradise resident bartender Wells Adams sweetly reminisced about his favorite Halloween with now fiancé, Sarah Hyland. “The best Halloween ever was two years ago when Sarah and I dressed up like Stranger Things but we did gender reversal so she was Dustin and I was Eleven. And that was the first picture we released of us being together. So I think that was my favorite.”

Baring All

Bachelorette alum Rachel Lindsay recalled her DIY Catwoman costume which she thought was “so cute and so sexy” until she saw photos the next day! “The pants were completely see through. I’m thinking I’m working it. Looked at pictures the next day, with the flash, you could just see [everything].”

Monster Mayhem

David Burkta and husband Neil Patrick Harris are known for their epic Halloween parties, but not all their parties goes as planned. “We threw our last big hurrah Halloween party in Los Angeles, and it was the most over-the-top, craziest, fun party we had ever thrown,” he explained. “It was the year that Neil and I and the kids did the Monster Mash. Towards the end of the night some drunken guy ended up picking up Neil and pushing him in the pool. But he ended up cutting his whole leg and had to have emergency room, had to have fire trucks come and an ambulance come because he ended up slitting his leg open. So, it was good and bad.”

