Words of encouragement. Celine Dion had nothing but kind things to say about her fellow Las Vegas mainstay Britney Spears after the pop star made the decision to check into a mental health facility in the midst of her father Jamie Spears’ health crisis.

“Right now she needs courage, so I’m sending her all my courage, and my inner strength, and my stability and the love and respect I do have for other artists,” the Canadian songstress, 51, told Entertainment Tonight in a piece published on Thursday, April 4.

Dion, who lost her husband of 21 years, René Angélil, to throat cancer in January 2016, reflected on the strength to be found in times of difficulty.

“It’s hard sometimes … but, you know, when you go [through] something hard, especially [with] a family member, you find strength within yourself you did not know you had,” she told the outlet. “I do not know [Britney] personally, but, after a while, when you go through something tough, you come back stronger.”

The “A New Day Has Come” singer would know: Dion told Deborah Roberts on Good Morning America on April 2 that she has gained “strength” through her experience with loss. “You cannot stop living. Go forward. Today is the first day of the beginning of [your] life,” she said.

Us Weekly reported on Wednesday, April 3, that the “Womanizer” singer, 37, had checked into a “wellness center that prioritizes physical, mental and spiritual well-being.” An insider told Us, “Britney’s sons are in the full-time care of their dad, Kevin [Federline], for the time being.”

The former Mouseketeer shared a message about her current state of well-being on Instagram earlier in the day. “Fall in love with taking care of yourself mind, body, and spirit,” it read. “We all need to take time for a little ‘me time,’” she captioned the post.

Other celebs, including Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards, Britney’s boyfriend, Sam Asghari, and Heidi Klum responded to the message with heart emojis. “YESSSSSSSS,” the supermodel, 45, added.

Asghari, 25, also shared the post in a show of support on his own Instagram, writing, “It isn’t weakness, it’s a sign of absolute strength, people should only be inspired by this, at least I am.”

Britney put her Vegas residency, Domination, on hold in January, months after Jamie, 66, was rushed to the hospital with a ruptured colon. He subsequently spent 28 days in the hospital and more recently underwent a second operation.

A source told Us that Jamie’s decline in health has put a strain on the Grammy winner. “Britney was distraught when her dad first got sick,” the source said. “Then there was a period where she was handling it better and feeling more positive because Jamie seemed to be improving, but then his condition worsened and she couldn’t emotionally handle the thought of potentially losing him. It was her breaking point.”

See more stars’ supportive messages for Britney below.

Sending all the love to @britneyspears. Nothing wrong taking time to focus on yourself and making sure your mental health is taken care of! Be safe and love to you and your family! — Jaremi Carey (@PhiPhiOhara) April 4, 2019

So broken hearted for her but also so proud that she is taking care of herself. ❤️ love you @britneyspears https://t.co/EelDqfKEh8 — ✨ Ariana Madix (@ariana2525) April 4, 2019

I love you @britneyspears. Sending you as much light and love as you have always given all of us. — Simon Curtis (@simoncurtis) April 4, 2019

