Bachelorette alum Chad Johnson could face a lot of jail time after being charged in his domestic violence case.

The former reality TV star, 32, has been charged with six misdemeanors, TMZ reported on Monday, March 9, following his February 24 arrest after a drunken incident with his ex-girlfriend Annalise Mishler.

The outlet reported that Johnson’s charges include one count of corporal injury to his ex, one count of battery, one count of trespassing, two counts of vandalism and one count of witness intimidation.

Attorney Lawrence Gund of Kann California Defense Group, told Us Weekly on Monday that generally any misdemeanor carries a sentence of up to one year in jail, which means that with Johnson’s six counts he could “potentially be looking at six years in prison.”

Earlier on Monday, Johnson exclusively told Us that he and Mishler, 25, are working to get back to a good place, but that doesn’t mean they’ve rekindled their relationship.

“Annalise and I are currently not officially together but we are working on things,” he said. “She has given me a list of things to fix and change.”

Following his arrest last month — the Oklahoma native was taken into custody by the Los Angeles Police Department at 4:01 a.m. where he was booked for “robbery with a domestic violence enhancement” — Johnson admitted he was out of line.

“I was completely out of character when I punched the wall, yelled and was aggressive. I was just spiraling from stress and having lost my relationship with Annalise that morning,” he shared with Us, admitting that he had relapsed. “I made a promise to myself and to Annalise to no longer drink.”

His arrest and subsequent charges came after the YouTube star posted multiple Instagram Stories explaining the alleged incident that took place on February 23, and claimed that Johnson got drunk for the first time in 50 days and punched a hole in her wall. A source told Us that the reality TV star also grabbed her phone and threw it over a fence.

The TV personality posted an apology video on February 26, and denied “any domestic violence abuse of any kind.”

“I was in the Marine corps; I was taught core values. I have a sister. I am a very overprotective brother. If she ever felt in danger, I would want her to call,” the Famously Single star said in the video. “If any women out there ever feel like they are in any danger I urge you to call 911. I can totally understand why Annalise felt threatened whenever I took her phone, but I am 100 percent confident [that] any type of domestic abuse charges are going to be dropped because there was never any time of domestic abuse at all whatsoever. Never laid my hands on a woman.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.