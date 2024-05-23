Chaka Khan’s daughter, Indira, says she’s “singing and dancing” with happiness amid Sean “Diddy” Combs’ legal drama.

After Diddy posted an Instagram video on Sunday, May 19, apologizing for his assault on ex-girlfriend Casandra “Cassie” Ventura, Indira, 51 — a singer, like her mother — shared her feelings on the situation in the comments section.

“I’m glad this is happening to you,” she wrote on Tuesday, May 21, adding, “You got in my [mother’s] face and publicly disrespected her” while “yelling and screaming like a lunatic.”

Indira continued, “When my brother tried to get you out of my [mother’s] face your security jumped my [19-year-old] brother.”

She then tagged Chaka, 71, the Grammy-winning “Tell Me Something Good” crooner, and told Diddy, “These may be your dark days but I’m singing and dancing watching your demise @chakakhan isn’t it great mom.”

Diddy, 51, did not respond to her comment. The rapper is currently embroiled in a snowballing scandal following the release of a graphic video of him assaulting Cassie, 37, in 2016. The footage, obtained by CNN and published on Friday, May 17, showed the music mogul grabbing his ex-girlfriend by her neck and shoving, dragging and kicking her.

“The gut-wrenching video has only further confirmed the disturbing and predatory behavior of Mr. Combs,” Cassie’s attorney Douglas H. Wigdor told Us Weekly in a statement at the time. “Words cannot express the courage and fortitude that Ms. Ventura has shown in coming forward to bring this to light.”

In November 2023, Cassie sued Diddy for sexual assault and physical abuse over the 10 years they had an on-and-off relationship. Diddy denied her allegations, and then swiftly settled the case. His attorney told Us that the settlement was not an admission of guilt.

Following Cassie’s lawsuit, however, other women came forward with accusations against Diddy, which he continued to deny. After Joi Dickerson-Neal filed a lawsuit claiming that he “drugged, sexually assaulted and abused” her during her time as a college student in 1991, he called her claims “made up and not credible” and “purely a money grab.”

On Sunday, the rapper addressed the 2016 footage of him and Cassie in an apology video, saying, “It’s difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, sometimes you gotta do that. I was f—ked up. I mean, I hit rock bottom but I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I’m disgusted.

“I went and sought out professional help,” he said. “I’ve been going to therapy, going to rehab. Had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I’m so sorry, but I’m committed to being a better man each and every day. I’m not asking for forgiveness. I’m truly sorry.”

Just days after the video made headlines, model Crystal McKinney filed a lawsuit claiming that Diddy sexually assaulted her in 2003. According to documents obtained by Us, Crystal claims she and Diddy shared a joint on the night they met in New York City. In the filing, she alleges that the joint was laced with a narcotic or some other drug, as she felt lightheaded. She also claimed that Diddy demanded she follow him into a bathroom, where he forced her to perform oral sex.

After the alleged encounter, McKinney claimed that she lost modeling jobs and her career took a hit. She dealt with depression and contemplated suicide in 2004.

Diddy has not yet addressed McKinney’s claims.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.