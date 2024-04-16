Chance Perdomo had a “beautiful” reconciliation with his biological father before his death at age 27.

During the Tuesday, April 16, episode of Michael Rosenbaum‘s “Inside of You” podcast, Perdomo discussed his personal life and career in his first and last podcast appearance, which was recorded before his fatal motorcycle accident in March. Perdomo started out by talking about how his family shaped him.

“I take after my mother. She’s a very nurturing Latina lady but at the same time, if you are not on your s—t then it is, ‘Get the f—k up and don’t be a pussy.’ And I’m like, ‘Can I get a hug, mom?'” he explained about how his mother “raised” him.

Perdomo noted that he also had two “very awesome father figures” who helped raise him. It wasn’t until Perdomo rose to stardom that he got in touch with his biological father.

“I only started to get to know my biological father properly in later years. I was a little apprehensive because I still had the chip on my shoulder and that was what was fueling me a lot of the time,” he explained. “Then we started communicating after [my] shows picked up and the recognition happened. So I was suspicious.”

Perdomo gained recognition after playing Ambrose in the Netflix series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. He continued to find success as Landon in the final three After movies and as Andre on Gen V.

“I went [to see my dad] in 2018 to the middle of nowhere in Glendora, [California], and a dear friend of mine drove us three hours out to go see him. I knocked on his door and the moment the door opened, we both just started crying,” Perdomo recalled. “I cried as a boy, as a man and everything in between. I didn’t go for me, I went for him but ironically because of that I got quite a bit out of that by listening and hearing.”

The actor was able to see his father’s perspective better when they reconnected. “As I get older, I get the situation from my mom’s side and father’s side and then the truth,” Perdomo noted.

Later in the episode, Perdomo was asked whether he was still on good terms with his dad.

“[The reconciliation] wasn’t for me but it was just things that were coming out — years and decades of things. It was beautiful,” he added. “I might go see him [soon].”

Perdomo died in March following a motorcycle accident. “It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Chance Perdomo’s untimely passing as a result of a motorcycle accident,” a rep for Perdomo said in a statement. “Authorities have advised that no other individuals were involved. His passion for the arts and insatiable appetite for life was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth will carry on in those who he loved dearest. We ask to please respect the family’s wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their beloved son and brother.”

Following Perdomo’s tragic passing, production on season 2 of Gen V was delayed indefinitely. Deadline reported earlier this month that there was originally a table read scheduled one day before news broke about Perdomo’s death. It hasn’t been announced yet whether Gen V will write off Perdomo’s character or recast the role.

The Boys spinoff also stars Jaz Sinclair, Lizze Broadway, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Asa Germann and Shelley Conn. Perdomo’s costars, including Patrick Schwarzenegger, have reflected on his legacy after his death.

“This hurts. A lot. What a young talented actor, and a great friend – gone way too soon. Was a pleasure to work with him in GenV. RIP Chance ❤️❤️❤️,” Schwarzenegger, 30, wrote on X. “Rest in peace Chance. Love yah buddy. Hope you’re in heaven with a cigar.”