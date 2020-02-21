Charles-Barkley-Tells-Madison-Prewett-to-‘Dump-That-Loser’-Peter-Weber

Not good enough for Madison! Charles Barkley encouraged Madison Prewett to reject Peter Weber‘s final rose — if she receives it — because of his lack of basketball knowledge.

“Dump that loser, Maddie,” the retired pro baller, 57, joked on Inside the NBA on Thursday, February 20. “He didn’t know who Charles Barkley was. Dump his a–.”

Barkley made an appearance on the Monday, February 17, episode of The Bachelor, where the 23-year-old foster parent recruiter welcomed Weber, 28, to her hometown of Auburn, Alabama. Prewett and the pilot played basketball at Auburn Arena, the athletics facility at Auburn University, where they were greeted by Barkley on the big screen.

“Let me tell you something,” he said in a video message. “You better treat that girl right. She’s part of the Auburn family. We always stick together. War Damn Eagle.”

Weber later responded in his confessional, “I have strict orders from Charles Barkley not to hurt Maddie. I have to take care of her, and I plan on doing just that.”

On Inside the NBA, Barkley claimed that he heard Weber say “Who’s that?” when he appeared on the screen. The sports analyst played at Auburn University for three seasons from 1981 to 1984. Prewett, meanwhile, is an alum of Auburn University and the oldest daughter of Auburn’s director of basketball operations, Chad Prewett.

The hometown date was a milestone episode for Prewett and Weber’s relationship. During the episode, Weber told Prewett that he had fallen in love with her, but the Alabama native didn’t say it back because she wasn’t certain that they are compatible.

However, on the February 10, episode, the duo went on a date exploring the fishing village of Pucusana, Peru, where Prewett admitted that she could see herself building a life with Weber.

“This is exactly what I want in a marriage. I want someone who is so real and honest with me, someone who wants to get better, someone who wants to be challenged, someone who values faiths, someone who values family,” she confessed in her interview. “This was definitely a huge, huge, huge, huge step.”

In a preview clip for the Fantasy Suites episode, which airs on February 24, Prewett pulls Weber aside to share a secret with him — she’s saving herself for marriage. Later in the episode, Prewett says that she’s not comfortable pursuing him if he’s been intimate with other women.

“I wouldn’t be able to move forward if you have slept with the other women,” she tells Weber.

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.