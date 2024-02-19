Zack Bia strikes again. The music producer known for his star-studded exes was spotted out with TikTok star Charli D’Amelio days after the social media star confirmed her breakup with Landon Barker.

D’Amelio, 19, and Bia, 27, were seen hanging out at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas earlier this month. The sighting came days after Barker announced his breakup from D’Amelio after more than one year of dating.

“Hey everyone, I would like to let you guys know that Charli and I are no longer together,” the son of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker wrote via Instagram Stories on February 7, noting that they split on “good terms.”

“We broke up to focus on ourselves,” he revealed. “We are still friends and have so much love for each other. I am incredibly grateful for the time we shared and hope you can respect our decisions. Thank you, love you all so much.”

As for Bia, the DJ is pretty well known in Hollywood for his rumored relationship history. His last being with Olivia Rodrigo — who he allegedly dated on-and-off for most of 2022. It’s even rumored that her hit 2023 song “Vampire” was about him.

Bia addressed those rumors during an interview with GQ in September 2023.

“I don’t think it’s really about me,” he revealed. “I think the Internet just ran with it.”

“Look, I’m in the industry so I know how a song gets made,” Bia said. “We hung out, we’re both busy, and we ended up not furthering our relationship. There was never any drama, you know?”

Bia added that he’s aware that “the song’s so big and so awesome” amid her ongoing fame.

Bia’s longest public relationship was with singer Madison Beer, dating on and off from 2017 to 2019.

Following his breakup with Beer, he sparked dating speculation with Outer Banks actress Madelyn Clyne in December 2021 after they were seen sitting next to one another at a Lakers game.

However, Bia denied the rumors in January 2022 after appearing on episode 61 of the “BFFs With Dave Portnoy, Josh Richards, and Brianna Chickenfry” podcast.

“We are not dating, we hang out all the time,” he said. “I think that as someone like herself who’s extremely busy and who’s going to start traveling for — you know, she’s on set five months of the year and doing this and doing that.”

She has such a busy schedule and think I have a pretty busy schedule,” he continued. “It’s one of those things where we really enjoy hanging out and we enjoy going to dinner and we enjoy going to games, and doing all these things, but we never officially started dating and probably won’t officially ever stop. It’s more like we’re hanging out and enjoying it and not really thinking too much what it is.”