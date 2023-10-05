Despite the fact that he’s an A-list movie star — not to mention a fellow Dunkin’ Donuts spokesperson — Charli D’Amelio didn’t recognize Ben Affleck when shown a picture of him.

The hilarious moment occurred during the TikTok star’s lie detector test interview with Vanity Fair, which was conducted by her sister, Dixie D’Amelio.

At one point, Dixie, 22, asked Charli, 19, if she actually likes Dunkin’ as much as she says she does. “Yes,” she replied. “And I shamelessly promote them so much.”

In 2020, the TikTok creator’s signature drink “The Charli” (cold brew with whole milk and caramel swirl) hit the Dunkin’ Donuts menu and promptly went viral. In 2021, she partnered with the coffee chain yet again to create “The Charli Cold Foam,” which added cold foam topping to the original drink.

Dixie then showed Charli a photo of rapper Ice Spice, whose own drink collaboration with Dunkin’ was introduced in September. “Do you think your collaboration is better?” she asked, as Charli laughed and answered with a simple “Yes.”

“Do you think you like Dunkin’ more than this person?” Dixie asked, showing Charli a photo of Affleck, who is known for his affection for the Massachusetts-born establishment and has appeared in two Dunkin’ commercials. The first ad, which also featured his wife, Jennifer Lopez, aired during the 2023 Super Bowl.

Charli immediately responded, “Yes,” but when asked who the person in the photo was, she came up short.

“Wait, you seriously don’t know?” Dixie said. “I’ve seen the ad. I’m horrible with names,” Charli replied.

After Dixie provided the hint that he’s married to Lopez, Charli realized who it was. “Oh, my God, I’m so stupid,” she added.

Dixie also brought up Charli’s boyfriend, Landon Barker, who is the son of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. When asked if she was familiar with his dad’s band before they started dating, Charli admitted, “Not really, no. I’d like heard his name before but I didn’t know.”

During a recent episode of “The Zach Sang Show” podcast, Landon, 19, revealed that he took Charli to meet his dad the day after their first date.

“I got a DM from Charli and I was like, ‘F–k it, I’m gonna go hang out with her,’” he recalled last month. “And we hung out and then the next day I took her to lunch with my dad and my sisters. I literally went to her house, slept over there and was like, ‘Hey, you wanna come to dinner?’ I look back and I’m like, ‘Dude, that’s so f–king funny.’”

The couple were first spotted together in June 2022 and made their relationship Instagram official the following month.

Landon continued, “I was like, ‘Yeah, I want her. I like this.’ And I did it. And we’ve been together ever since,” he added.