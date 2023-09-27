Landon Barker Recalls Charli D Amelio Meeting His Dad

Landon Barker was all-in after hanging out with his now-girlfriend, Charli D’Amelio, for the first time.

The 19-year-old musician — and son of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker — spilled all the details about the start of their relationship on the Monday, September 25, episode of “The Zach Sang Show” podcast.

Landon’s debut single, “Friends With Your Ex,” sparked the topic, as the track is about the singer’s experience falling for D’Amelio, who is the ex-girlfriend of his friend and TikTok star Chase Hudson. During the interview, Landon recalled his first date with D’Amelio and taking her to meet his dad the very next day.

“I got a DM from Charli and I was like ‘f–k it,’ I’m gonna go hang out with her,” he said. “And we hung out and then the next day I took her to lunch with my dad and my sisters. I literally went to her house, slept over there and was like, ‘Hey, you wanna come to dinner?’ I look back and I’m like, ‘Dude, that’s so f–king funny.’”

Host Zach Sang then replied, “You cemented it?” — to which Landon said, “Yeah. I was like, ‘Yeah, I want her. I like this.’ And I did it. And we’ve been together ever since.”

Landon and D’Amelio were first spotted together in June 2022 and made their relationship Instagram official the following month. Since then, they’ve appeared on the red carpet together as well as each other’s social media.

During a joint appearance on the “BFFs” podcast in October 2022, Charli’s sister Dixie D’Amelio revealed that she encouraged Charli to pursue Landon.

“When it happened, I set it up. I just saw him and was like, ‘Why don’t you talk to Landon? He seems like a nice kid. Your type, I guess,’” Dixie shared. “And I didn’t think any more of it, I was being a good older sister.”

Charli added, “What happened is [that] for these past two years, I’ve put what everyone thinks of me above my own happiness and this was the first time that I really listened to my heart. If that creates drama for other people, that’s theirs to deal with. I’m happy. He’s happy and that’s really all to it.”

Landon is currently appearing on season 3 of The D’Amelio Show on Hulu. In the third episode, which aired Wednesday, September 27, Charli explained that Landon may not be able to come with her to Milan Fashion Week due to his phobia of flying, which stems from his dad’s 2008 plane crash. The accident killed four of the six people on board.

“I would want to go with you rather than anyone, but I also would never want to put you in a position where you felt uncomfortable,” Charli said on the episode. “I am going to Milan with Landon or by myself.”

“Last minute I’ll have a panic attack and just get off the plane and be like, ‘I can’t go, I’m sorry,’” Landon said.

Ultimately, the couple made it to Milan together, which Charli said “definitely meant a lot.”