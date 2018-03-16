Chelsea Clinton knows media scrutiny all too well, so it wasn’t a surprise when she came to the defense of Donald Trump Jr.’s children after his wife, Vanessa Trump, filed for divorce.

“Please respect the privacy of President Trump’s grandchildren,” the former first daughter, 38, tweeted on Thursday, March 15. “They’re kids and deserve to not be your clickbait. Thank you.”

Please respect the privacy of President Trump’s grandchildren. They’re kids and deserve to not be your clickbait. Thank you. — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) March 15, 2018

Clinton’s tweet came just a few hours after Vanessa filed for an uncontested divorce in Manhattan Supreme Court. “After 12 years of marriage, we have decided to go our separate ways,” Donald Jr. and the former model, both 40, said in a statement to Us Weekly. “We will always have tremendous respect for each other and our families. We have five beautiful children together and they remain our top priority. We ask for your privacy during this time.”

The estranged couple are the parents of Kai, 10, Donald III, Tristan, 6, Spencer, 5, and Chloe, 3.

This isn’t the first time Clinton has defended her fellow first children. After some people poked fun at President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump’s son, Barron, now 11, during the real estate mogul’s inauguration in January 2017, Clinton tweeted, “Barron Trump deserves the chance every child does — to be a kid. Standing up for every kid also means opposing POTUS policies that hurt kids.”

She echoed similar sentiments in November after former president Barack Obama’s daughter Malia Obama started attending Harvard University. “Malia Obama’s private life, as a young woman, a college student, a private citizen, should not be your clickbait,” Clinton tweeted. “Be better.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!