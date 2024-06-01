Cher Is ‘Proud’ of Boyfriend AE After Fight with Travis Scott

In her first public comments about the incident, Cher said that she is “proud” of how her boyfriend Alexander “AE” Edwards handled his fight with rapper Travis Scott.

“I’m Proud of Alexander,” Cher, 78, wrote via X on Saturday, June 1. “He Didn’t Start The fight Against 2 Men,… He finished it, Gotta Love Him.”

On Friday, May 24, Edwards was involved in a physical altercation with Scott, 33, and another rapper, Southside, while attending a Cannes Film Festival afterparty. A source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time that the fight broke out between the 38-year-old music executive and Scott after the rapper allegedly dissed Tyga at the event.

Per the eyewitness, the trouble began when nightclub tycoon Richie Akiva gave Tyga, 34, a shoutout onstage at the afterparty. Scott then “grabbed the mic” out of Akiva’s hand to stop it, which caused Edwards to step in.

“AE started talking back to Travis. There was a big group of all their friends on stage as well. Travis walked off the stage and came back with Southside, who started yelling at AE,” the witness told Us. “Travis tried to push AE off the stage and then all three were shoving each other. AE got a hold of Travis and threw him off the stage.”

Security inevitably broke up the fight between the men and Scott departed the venue with Southside, while AE stayed behind with Tyga. No one was hurt.

Edwards addressed the fight while speaking with TMZ on Wednesday, May 29. “It’s all good,” he told the outlet. “I don’t want to fight. I don’t want to initiate that s—t. I’m gonna protect myself and my people.”

As for Cher and Edwards, the couple has been going strong since they were spotted out and about together in September 2023 during Paris Fashion Week. When asked by TMZ about his relationship with Cher, Edwards said, “We’re a happy family.” When it came down to her thoughts on his involvement in the fight, he quoted a lyric from Future’s song “GTA”: “Whatever I’m with, my b—h with it too.” (Edwards then edited his own comment to refer to Cher as “my woman” instead.)

The pair reunited last fall after amicably ending their relationship earlier in 2023. Sources close to the couple exclusively told Us at the time that the pair were “closer than ever.”

“All their friends think they are adorable together and they have amazing chemistry,” they shared.