Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity News

Cher Is ‘Proud’ of Boyfriend AE After Fight with Travis Scott

By
Cher Is ‘Proud’ of Boyfriend AE After Fight with Travis Scott
Cher Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

In her first public comments about the incident, Cher said that she is “proud” of how her boyfriend Alexander “AE” Edwards handled his fight with rapper Travis Scott.

“I’m Proud of Alexander,” Cher, 78, wrote via X on Saturday, June 1. “He Didn’t Start The fight Against 2 Men,… He finished it, Gotta Love Him.”

On Friday, May 24, Edwards was involved in a physical altercation with Scott, 33, and another rapper, Southside, while attending a Cannes Film Festival afterparty. A source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time that the fight broke out between the 38-year-old music executive and Scott after the rapper allegedly dissed Tyga at the event.

Per the eyewitness, the trouble began when nightclub tycoon Richie Akiva gave Tyga, 34, a shoutout onstage at the afterparty. Scott then “grabbed the mic” out of Akiva’s hand to stop it, which caused Edwards to step in.

Cher and Alexander AE Edwards Relationship Timeline 375

Related: Cher and Alexander 'AE' Edwards' Relationship Timeline

“AE started talking back to Travis. There was a big group of all their friends on stage as well. Travis walked off the stage and came back with Southside, who started yelling at AE,” the witness told Us. “Travis tried to push AE off the stage and then all three were shoving each other. AE got a hold of Travis and threw him off the stage.”

Cher Is ‘Proud’ of Boyfriend AE After Fight with Travis Scott
Alexander “AE” Edwards and Cher Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Security inevitably broke up the fight between the men and Scott departed the venue with Southside, while AE stayed behind with Tyga. No one was hurt.

Edwards addressed the fight while speaking with TMZ on Wednesday, May 29. “It’s all good,” he told the outlet. “I don’t want to fight. I don’t want to initiate that s—t. I’m gonna protect myself and my people.”

Get These Best-Selling Levi’s Shorts While They’re 51% off!

Deal of the Day

Get These Best-Selling Levi’s Shorts While They’re 51% off! View Deal

Cher Through The Years

Related: Cher Through the Years: From Sonny’s Sidekick to Goddess of Pop

As for Cher and Edwards, the couple has been going strong since they were spotted out and about together in September 2023 during Paris Fashion Week. When asked by TMZ about his relationship with Cher, Edwards said, “We’re a happy family.” When it came down to her thoughts on his involvement in the fight, he quoted a lyric from Future’s song “GTA”: “Whatever I’m with, my b—h with it too.” (Edwards then edited his own comment to refer to Cher as “my woman” instead.)

The pair reunited last fall after amicably ending their relationship earlier in 2023. Sources close to the couple exclusively told Us at the time that the pair were “closer than ever.”

“All their friends think they are adorable together and they have amazing chemistry,” they shared.

In this article

1250800284cher_290x206

Cher
Travis Scott Pulled From Coachella Lineup After Astroworld Tragedy

Travis Scott

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!