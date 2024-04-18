Cheryl Burke is setting the record straight about a previous TikTok video she made about an unnamed cheating ex with “Viagra.”

“That specific post, I would say 50 percent of it’s true,” Burke, 39, admitted on the Thursday, April 18, episode of the “Amy and T.J” podcast.

When cohost T.J. Holmes asked the former Dancing With the Stars pro which part of the post was accurate, Burke played coy.

“Mind you, back then, I only had, like, five followers so I was like, ‘This is not going to circle around much,’” Burke said, joking she gained “tons” of new followers after her upload.

In August 2022, Burke shared a TikTok video showing herself sitting with a somber expression. “When he said he would never talk to her again yet I found text messages, viagra, and a necklace hidden in a pair of his shoes,” she wrote alongside the footage.

Burke wrote in the caption, “The last time is absolutely right! Goodbye forever…#exessucks #thelasttime #goodbyeforever #hopeitwasworthit.”

While Burke didn’t acknowledge which ex she was referring to in her post, social media users were quick to assume she was referring to her split from ex-husband Matthew Lawrence. (Us Weekly previously confirmed that Burke had filed for divorce from Lawrence, 44, in February 2022 after nearly three years of marriage.)

Burke, however, didn’t understand how fans jumped to that conclusion based on her video. “This is one thing I need to be clear, I’ve had more than one ex-boyfriend,” she said on Thursday.

When cohost Amy Robach noted that Burke “didn’t name names,” Burke exclaimed, “No!”

Holmes, for his part, wasn’t convinced that Burke didn’t think her fans would target Lawrence. “But you had to have known where everybody’s head was going to go when you posted that,” Holmes, 46, said, to which Burke replied that she didn’t. “You didn’t, Cheryl?” Holmes asked.

Burke noted that she’s “had a past” with previous romantic partners other than Lawrence.

“By the way, I’m not just talking about one — maybe I’m not talking about anyone,” she said. “Maybe I’m just like, ‘This is a great sound, we’re going to use this to see if we can cause some controversies so we can get some followers.’”

When Holmes joked that he “fell for it,” Burke added, “It’s just fun. There’s not truth to everything I say or post.”

After her split from Lawrence, Burke exclusively told Us that she’s prioritizing her own well-being before jumping back into the dating pool.

“I mean when it comes, it comes. I’m not forcing anything,” she said in February 2023. “I think at the end of the day, I’m just focusing on me and dating myself. … Now try and practice it: It might be a little harder.”